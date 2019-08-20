Casio To Release New PRO TREK Smart With Heart Rate Monitor

Casio entered the smartwatch market in 2016 and released the WSD-F20 in 2017. Featuring GPS technology and offline maps, this and subsequent models allow users to easily check their current location from their wrist, even in locations without cell phone service, and they have been especially popular.

Heart Rate Monitor

The new WSD-F21HR is the first PRO TREK Smart to offer an optical sensor. It measures users' heart rates by flashing a LED light onto the wrist. Once measured, information is expressed as one of five heart rate zones1, allowing users to see the elapsed time and more at a glance. The watch also has a new Heart Rate watch face which enables it to automatically switch to the heart rate monitor screen when motion is detected by the accelerometer.

Casio Activity App

The WSD-F21HR also offers Casio's enhanced Activity App which now features Running and Trail Running menus. These menus display measurement data in real time which can be optimized by choosing three types of information displays including heart rate, pace, and distance2. Furthermore, because up to four screens can be set, the user can easily switch between them and check the desired information while engaged in an activity.

GPS & Offline Maps

The WSD-F21HR can also display maps and the current location enabling users to enjoy taking an unfamiliar route or running when they are traveling. Since the WSD-F21HR can import GPS log data, users can check previously used running, trekking and cycling routes. Data measured by the Activity app is also automatically saved to Google Drive, and activity history can be viewed on Google Calendar.

As with other PRO TREK Smart models, the new WSD-F21HR can access Google App services, the trekking app ViewRanger, the cycling app BIKEMAP, the running app STRAVA, and other outdoor sports apps compatible with Wear OS by Google making it ideal for a multitude of outdoor activities.

Additional features and Design

Designed for the active outdoorsman, the WSD-F21HR boasts water resistance up to 50 meters and environmental durability built to military specifications. It features a bold, durable front bezel and a soft urethane band with a double pin buckle to ensure a comfortable fit, as well as Casio's signature dual-layer display. The WSD-F21HR (MSRP: $499) will be available in black and red at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide. For more information on Casio's WSD-F21HR and full PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit https://wsd.casio.com/ and https://protrek.casio.com/ .

1: By setting the maximum and resting heart rates, current fitness and training results can be shown as five levels. The target exercise intensity can be checked with the heart rate zone screen, allowing the user to determine the ideal heart rate for the target training, or the user's current fitness level.

2: The information that can be displayed includes Heart rate and zone / Heart rate / Heart rate graph/ Total time / Running time /Expected time / Goal ETA / Lap / Average lap / Pace / Average pace / Maximum pace / Total distance / Distance remaining to goal / Speed / Average speed / Maximum speed / Speed graph / calories consumed /Barometer / Barometer graph / Altitude / Altitude change graph / Target altitude / Altitude remaining to goal / Elevation gain / Elevation loss / Current time / Battery level. Certain types of information can only be shown in the upper, middle, or lower parts of the display.

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

