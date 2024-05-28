Casio Unveils Gleaming Metal-Covered G-SHOCK Watch with Tough Solar and Smartphone Link

New G-STEEL Timepieces Integrate Technology, Durability, and Style

DOVER, N.J. , May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. proudly announces the latest addition to the iconic G-SHOCK 2100 lineup: gleaming metal-covered G-STEEL watches that seamlessly combine the rugged durability G-SHOCK is known for streamlined design and modern features including a Smartphone Link and Tough Solar. These new models pay homage to the classic octagonal design of the very first G-SHOCK, now with a pop of color – introducing the new GBM2100-1A, GBM2100A-1A2, GBM2100A-1A3, and GBM2100B-7A.

GBM2100 BLE SOLAR

Each watch's dial, meticulously finished with attention to detail, adds a sophisticated gleam to its simple, streamlined design. This blend of tradition and modernity makes it not just a timepiece, but a statement of style and functionality, with key features highlighting the essence of G-SHOCK in a new, timeless way.

Metal-Covered Design : The octagonal bezel, inspired by the original G-SHOCK, now comes in a gleaming metal finish that exudes sophistication, while maintaining the tough essence of G-SHOCK.

: The octagonal bezel, inspired by the original G-SHOCK, now comes in a gleaming metal finish that exudes sophistication, while maintaining the tough essence of G-SHOCK. Accentuating an Iconic Form : A stainless-steel bezel and inner case made with glass fibre-reinforced resin safeguard the module. Inheriting the design concept of the very first G-SHOCK with its iconic octagonal form, the bezel is crafted in a meticulous process of forging, cutting, and polishing.

: A stainless-steel bezel and inner case made with glass fibre-reinforced resin safeguard the module. Inheriting the design concept of the very first G-SHOCK with its iconic octagonal form, the bezel is crafted in a meticulous process of forging, cutting, and polishing. High-Contrast Face for Readability and Beauty : The dial incorporates an oblong grid pattern applied with transparent printing and a circular hairline finish. This combination accentuates the dimensionality of the LCD and inset dial, lending a modern touch to the face. Vapor deposition and a phosphorescent finish are also applied to the three-dimensional index marks to offer enhanced watch readability in the dark.

: The dial incorporates an oblong grid pattern applied with transparent printing and a circular hairline finish. This combination accentuates the dimensionality of the LCD and inset dial, lending a modern touch to the face. Vapor deposition and a phosphorescent finish are also applied to the three-dimensional index marks to offer enhanced watch readability in the dark. Solar-Powered Timekeeping with Bluetooth® : The watches come with Smartphone Link and Tough Solar, while still retaining the slim profile for which the 2100 line is known. These functions eliminate the trouble of time setting and regular battery replacement, offering even greater convenience for everyday use.

: The watches come with Smartphone Link and Tough Solar, while still retaining the slim profile for which the 2100 line is known. These functions eliminate the trouble of time setting and regular battery replacement, offering even greater convenience for everyday use. Attention to Materials : Key resin components of the case and band are made with bio-based resin. Produced using renewable organic resources, this material is expected to help reduce environmental impact.

: Key resin components of the case and band are made with bio-based resin. Produced using renewable organic resources, this material is expected to help reduce environmental impact. Super Illuminator: The high-brightness double LED light ensures readability in the dark, maintaining the watch's functionality in all lighting conditions.

The new G-SHOCK model is perfect for those who demand resilience in their accessories while appreciating a touch of elegance. Whether for daily wear or special occasions, this watch stands out as a versatile and reliable companion.

Together, these watches embody the G-SHOCK ethos of pushing boundaries in design, while catering to distinct needs, providing a blend of functionality, style, and advanced features within the G-SHOCK collection.

The four new timepieces come equipped with the following features:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant Tough Solar Power

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

5 Daily Alarms

1/100-Sec Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

World Time

The GBM2100-1A, GBM2100A-1A2, and GBM2100A-1A3 are now available for purchase for $250 each at select Retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. The GBM2100B-7A is exclusively available for $270 at gshock.com. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

