CASIO UNVEILS NEW BABY-G FEATURING THE POWERPUFF GIRLS

The Two-Way BABY-G+PLUS Wearable as Wristwatch or Charm

is a Perfect Blend of Cute and Tough

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc., in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, announced today the release of the latest addition to its new BABY-G+PLUS line celebrating the BABY-G brand's 30th anniversary. The BGD-10KPP celebrates Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls, the globally popular animated series currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

This latest release is based on the BGD-10K from the BABY-G+PLUS line of two-way watches that can be worn either as a wristwatch or as a unique time-telling charm. This model features a digital watch with square bezel, which can be turned into a charm by simply placing the center case into the special holder with strap.

The band features the official logo of The Powerpuff Girls, portraits of heroes Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, and their signature colors. Removing the pass-through band reveals playful art of the Girls themselves, ready to save the day, and the case back is engraved with an action shot of the superheroes. The LCD features the show's distinctive heart symbol, and the watch face is framed in charming pink. The special holder with strap attached is made of smooth silicone material to evoke the bubblegum so often seen in The Powerpuff Girls.

The watch also comes with original decorative stickers that can be used to personalize the holder. This special collaboration watch is designed to bring a spark of bright energy to the everyday lives of cute but tough girls.

The timepiece comes equipped with technology including:

Shock-resistant structure

100-meter water resistance

World Time (30 cities)

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Pixel-art animation

LED backlight (Super Illuminator)

The BGD-10KPP-7 is available for purchase today, retailing for $139, at select retailers, Casio.com. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

About The Powerpuff Girls

Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls centers around three sisters juggling school, homework and monsters…all before bedtime. Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup aren't your average little girls from Townsville: together, they form the superhero team known to the city as The Powerpuff Girls! When they're not at school, working on homework or spending time at home, the girls serve as the defenders of Townsville. The Powerpuff Girls is an animated comedy produced by Cartoon Network Studios and celebrating its 25th anniversary.

THE POWERPUFF GIRLS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Cartoon Network. (s24)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

