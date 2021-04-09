Casio Unveils New, Limited-Edition G-SHOCK Timepiece That Celebrates The 40th Anniversary Of First Space Shuttle Launch

The new limited-edition timepiece comes in a black and white case and band combination to bring forth the aesthetic of the OV-102 space shuttle. Design elements include a minimalist white dial with red NASA logo, stainless steel case back with an engraved silhouette of the shuttle, an American flag printed on the band loop and black ion-plated buckle. This timepiece arrives in custom packaging with an outer box which reflects STS-1 Mission statistics and an inner tin that depicts the mission's 2-day orbit around the earth.

In addition to the introduction of this limited-edition timepiece, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive video which can be viewed HERE.

The G-SHOCK commemorative NASA timepiece utilizes the DW5600's iconic case shape and features, plus a one-of-a-kind EL backlight graphic that displays the shuttle silhouette and the years 1981 – 2021 when illuminated.

In addition to the commemorative design elements, the new model comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance EL Backlight with Afterglow

Flash Alert

1/100 Second Stopwatch

Multi-Function Alarm

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. Formats

The DW5600NASA21-1 model will retail for $140 and be available for pre-order April 12, 2021 at gshock.com, and for purchase later this month at the G-SHOCK Soho Store and select G-SHOCK retailers.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

