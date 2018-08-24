Casio's August Artist Spotlight: Alicia Witt

"Alicia's music is filled with so much heart, soul and passion and she is an absolute delight to listen to," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "We are so impressed with her new EP and that we, at Casio, can take a small part in helping to support such a talented artist. The PX-560 that Alicia is currently touring with is a terrific tool with incredible sound quality and sensible features which are great for traveling to all of her upcoming appearances."

Witt is a classically trained pianist since the age of seven and spent her childhood and adolescent years participating in piano competitions throughout the country. Later in her teens, Witt pursued a career in acting, though continued performing in her free time, often at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, and always dreamt of making music and releasing songs. Witt, now a celebrated actress from The Walking Dead, Nashville, Twin Peaks, Justified, The Sopranos and more, has a successful musical career and is currently promoting her upcoming EP called 15,000 Days, produced by Jacquire King, which was released on August 24th. Some off her upcoming tour appearances include intimate release shows and performances in:

Witt currently owns and uses Casio's Privia PX-560 when traveling and she will be using the instrument during her various upcoming performances in support of her new album release. The PX-560 features Casio's renowned Tri-Sensor Scaled Hammer Action II keyboard, which accurately reproduces the touch and response of a concert grand piano. The PX-560 is not just a highly capable stage piano, but a full-fledged synthesizer. It also features Casio's Hex Layer technology, borrowed from the flagship Privia Pro PX-5S. This means musicians can create massive splits and layers, with four zones and a total of 14 layers at once. Additionally, this keyboard features a 256-note polyphony, 600 preset tones, 400 user tones and 20 programmable insert effects, among many other features.

"I always used to think that a standup piano was preferable to electronic and digital, but the first time that I used the PX-560, I was blown away and it completely changed my mindset," said Witt. "It is so easy to travel with, I love the way it looks, and it sounds exactly how I intend my music to be heard. The keys feel very natural and comfortable and it is an absolute pleasure to play when I am on the road. It really gives me the freedom to focus on giving a great performance."

For more information about Alicia Witt including tour dates and tickets, as well as to listen to singles or purchase the new EP, please visit https://www.aliciawittmusic.com/.

Alicia Witt is part of an impressive roster of Casio artists that includes The Killer Dueling Pianos, Nick Smith, Darrell Lavigne, Steve Weingart and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

