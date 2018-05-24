Casio's ClassPad.net Helps Kids Continue Learning All Summer Long

"While summer is the time for students to relax and recharge after a year of learning, it is important to keep their newly learned skills engaged during the break," said Jim Gross, General Manager of Casio's Education Division. "ClassPad.net is designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized – and help students stay on top of their math skills and avoid summer learning loss."

The software takes advantage of Casio's Natural Display technology for input and output of mathematical expressions. All calculations are performed by Casio's ClassPad engine, a full Computer Algebra System (CAS), which has been improved and updated for over 15 years.

Here are some ways for parents to help their kids brush up on their math skills this summer using ClassPad.net:

"The Math Contest"

Visit "The Math Contest" each Monday at 8:00 a.m. Central to solve the problem of the week. Created by the Ole Miss School of Education, and with the help of ClassPad.net, students can practice their math skills by working through a different math problem each week.

Search for math puzzles online and use ClassPad.net to solve them! With endless options for all grade levels, ClassPad.net gives kids the functionality necessary to tackle any math puzzle; from geometry to graphing, to statistics and beyond!

Explore ClassPad.net

Simply visit ClassPad.net to see how easy and fun it can be to explore math! Kids can also visit ClassPad.net's YouTube page for short video lessons explaining the functionality of key features. Then, kids can begin creating on their own digital scratch paper.

ClassPad.net's beta version is available now for free via any modern web browser on various platforms, including Chromebook, iPad, PC, and Mac. Users must complete a one-time registration to gain access to all features. To register for ClassPad.net or for more information, please visit https://classpad.net.

