Casio's Connected Timepieces Are The Perfect Travel Partner

DOVER N.J., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate time changes with ease during your travels this summer with a connected timepiece from Casio's EDIFICE collection of men's watches. The EDIFICE ECB900DB offers a combination of functionality and stylish design, making it an essential travel accessory this summer season and beyond.

Smartphone Link Connectivity

The EDIFICE ECB900DB Connected timepieces include Bluetooth® technology that pairs with the wearer's smartphone using the simple press of the dedicated Bluetooth connection button. By downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth SMART, the timepieces can access the correct time for the current location and for over 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and Daylight Saving Time information. Users also have the capability to swap their specified home time and world time with the press of a button, as well as update alarms and other time settings. EDIFICE Connected Timepieces also have improved accuracy by automatically syncing, via phone, to a time server on the internet four times a day or they can be synced by a one-push reset to ensure ultimate accuracy.

ECB900DB

Designed with a bold 3D dial and stainless-steel case and band, the ECB900DB features a Tough Solar chronograph with enhanced charging technology that can efficiently store energy for power as well as maintain a charge, keeping you fully charged during your travels and eliminating the need for battery changes. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately five months. The ECB900DB is available in two styles: black watch face with blue accents ( ECB900DB-1B ) or black watch face with red accents ( ECB900DB-1A ). Additional features for enhanced summer adventures include water resistance up to 100 meters, high-brightness double LED light, stopwatch with speed indicator and more.

For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home .

