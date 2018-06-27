Casio's June Artist Spotlight: The Killer Dueling Pianos

"The Killer Dueling Pianos is a fun and energetic company that consists of highly-talented musicians and performers that consistently bring joy to their audiences," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "We are thrilled to be able to call this group part of our artist family and we take incredible pride in helping to play a part in their performances."

Owned and operated by international dueling pianos sensation, Ryan Bueter, The Killer Dueling Pianos is a leading all-request, crowd-interactive, sing-a-long, dueling pianos show with performances taking place around the world. Since 1997, Bueter has performed over 5,000 shows from Anchorage to Barcelona for sitting dignitaries, major corporations, as well as at countless clubs, weddings, major fundraisers and more. With an average of 250 performances a year, Bueter employs a team of approximately 12 piano players with anywhere from one to three participating in each performance.

Bueter grew up in a home that was filled with music, including the piano, and was originally trained on the drums at the age of seven as well as electric and stand-up bass. He is self-taught on the piano and at the age of twenty-seven, he was presented with the opportunity to perform at a leading piano bar in Columbus, Ohio. Bueter was exceptional and quickly became a regular performer, eventually leaving to start his own company, The Killer Dueling Pianos, and build a roster of his own musical performers. Armed with a vision to entertain, he and his team set out to do just that and bring a high-energy music and comedy show to audiences around the world.

Bueter and the rest of his team continue to build out their performance schedule and are currently taking bookings now through 2020. Two of the next exciting performances will take place at Engelmann Cellars in California on June 29th and September 21st to celebrate the introduction of the group's new Dueling Red Wine, through a partnership with the winery. The Killer Dueling Pianos have also recently signed a reality show production deal with Jada Ford Ferrell of Black Vintage Media and is currently in development.

"I've been partnering with Casio for about the last five years and I just love that their keyboards sound great from the get-go," said Bueter. "As a dueling piano entertainer, I'm on the road quite a bit. Casio's Privia PX-350 is my signature keyboard and a great travel companion because it does everything I need it to do and the mobility is unbeatable. It's intuitive, easy to set up quickly, has a comfortable action, and its on-board speakers provide terrific and consistent sound in any environment. My team also uses the Privia PX-160 and PX-5S and we all love using them as practice keyboards when traveling. Music is a gift and our performances are all about getting people to clap and sing along – using Casio's keyboards gives me and my team the confidence that we'll be able to deliver a fun and entertaining performance every time."

For more information about The Killer Dueling Pianos, please visit http://www.duelingpianosforhire.com/ or http://www.facebook.com/TheKillerDuelingPianos.

The Killer Dueling Pianos is part of an impressive roster of Casio artists that includes artists and musicians such as Nick Smith, Darrell Lavigne, Steve Weingart and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

