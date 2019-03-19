Casio's March Artist Spotlight: Kristian Terzic

"Kristian is incredibly talented, and we are proud to be a part of his diverse and creative musical journey," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "His aptitude and dedication to music is infectious and we couldn't be more pleased to provide him with tools he can use to continue to create and perform great music. We can't wait to see what he accomplishes next!"

Terzic is an award-winning freelance pianist and keyboard player, session studio musician, arranger and composer from Croatia. He gained his musical experience performing in Europe, the Middle East and the USA, both as a band member and as the lead of his own jazz-fusion band. Terzic plays on various live television programs and for popular pop/rock artists, in addition to working as an arranger on songs and background scores for Bollywood movies.

Currently, Terzic is working on his second instrumental jazz-fusion album, set to release later this year, in collaboration with world renowned artists including Simon Phillips (Toto, Jeff Back, Hiromi) on drums, Hadrien Feraud (Chick Corea, Lee Ritenouron, John McLaughlin) bass, Mike Miller (Chick Corea, Boz Scaggs, Gino Vanelli) on guitar and Giulio Carmassi (Pat Metheny, Oz Noy, Steve Gadd) as multi-instrumentalist. Overall, Terzic uses a combination of Casio instruments for composing, arranging, performing and more. Key Casio instruments in his collection include the PRIVIA PX-5S and PX-560M stage pianos, the XW-P1 synthesizer, MZ-X500 music workstation and GP-500 Grand Hybrid digital piano.

"Casio keyboards are special to me because they meet all of my needs and criteria," said Terzic. "The PRIVIA PX-560 along with my other Casio instruments are an essential part of my work. They are very light, compact and portable, and offer a variety of capabilities that make composing, arranging and gigging a breeze."

For more information about Kristian Terzic and his upcoming projects, please visit www.kristianterzic.com. Terzic joins Casio's remarkable roster of artists that includes Alicia Witt, The Killer Dueling Pianos, Nick Smith, Darrell Lavigne, Steve Weingart and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

