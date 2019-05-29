Casio's May Artist Spotlight: Josh Paxton

"We are thrilled that Josh Paxton is part of the Casio Artist family," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "Josh's passion for music is infectious and we couldn't be happier that he prefers to use our Privia PX-S3000 for performing."

Paxton fell in love with the piano at a young age and pursued a jazz degree from the University of New Orleans. After earning his degree and studying with jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis, Paxton found himself in demand as both a solo performer and sideman. His musical style is a combination of New Orleans' deep piano traditions with modern jazz twists, classical technique, and a funky rhythmic drive, which makes him stand out in New Orleans. Over the years, Paxton has toured and recorded with a wide range of artists including Wild Magnolias, Li'l Queenie, the Cosmic Krewe, Maria Muldaur, and Bruce Hornsby.

Currently, Paxton can regularly be heard accompanying jazz vocal great Debbie Davis; funk-rockers Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes; and bouzouki virtuoso Beth Patterson in ZoüKeys. Paxton is also working on his next project, an album of duets, which is slated for release later this year. Although Paxton has used a number of Casio's digital pianos and keyboards throughout his career, he is currently using the Privia PX-S3000 for performances and composition purposes.

"Casio's PX-S3000 is the most intuitive, road-friendly, and beautiful sounding keyboard I have experienced to date," said Paxton. "It features dynamics that are unlike any other digital pianos on the market. They are easy to control and simply blow me away. Casio is truly in a class of its own!"

For more information about Josh Paxton and his upcoming projects, please visit www.joshpaxtonpiano.com. Paxton joins Casio's remarkable roster of artists that includes Alicia Witt, The Killer Dueling Pianos, Kristian Terzic, Nick Smith, Darrell Lavigne, Steve Weingart and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

