Casio's May Artist Spotlight: Nick Smith

"Nick Smith is a world-class musician that takes great pride in creating music that brings people together and we are honored to add him to our roster of Casio artists," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "Casio is thrilled to be able to take part in Nick's musical journey and we look forward to what he brings to the studio next!"

Born and raised in Cleveland, Smith credits his mother for discovering his ability to play the piano when he was just two years old. Smith developed an immense passion for music at an early age and cites a trip he took with his father to see the legendary Duke Ellington perform as his biggest inspiration for pursuing a career in music. He officially began taking piano lessons at age six and never looked back. Smith boasts an incredibly impressive resume of musical accomplishments that include such feats as performing alongside greats including Stevie Wonder and Roy Ayers, as well as working with Brandy, star of the hit television show "Moesha" and performing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Smith is currently working on a contemporary jazz album titled "Romance" that is slated for release later this year. For this album, Smith used Casio's Privia PX-5S to both create and produce tracks. He also plans to use the keyboard during future performances at the famous Spaghettini's of Seal Beach in June and the Long Beach Jazz Festival this August with the Nick Smith Band.

"I absolutely love everything that the Casio PX-5S has to offer. From its beautiful grand piano sounds and MIDI controls to its portability, it is an incredibly versatile keyboard that has completely changed the game for me," said Smith. "I look forward to making this keyboard a vital part of my musical career."

Smith joins an impressive roster of Casio artists that includes artists and musicians such as Darrell Lavigne, Steve Weingart and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia PX-5S, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

