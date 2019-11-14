Casio's November Artist Spotlight: Roshon

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc , a leading innovator of electronic musical instruments, is delighted to celebrate Roshon Fegan as a member of its bustling Artist Program. As a veteran to the program and music industry, Roshon continues to produce and create futuristic and unique music using his Casio instruments. Casio's Artist Program was created to help and inspire ambitious artists and propel established musicians. By providing multiple levels of support including the best tools and technology available, artists are able to leverage Casio's musical instruments while in the studio, at home or on the go.

"As an artist and producer, I rely on Casio for the best quality instruments, diversity of sounds and my main source of originality," said Roshon. "As I continue to grow and transform my musical style, Casio's electronic musical instruments remain my go-to when experimenting in the studio with all new genres and tones."

As an individual who wears many hats including actor, dancer, producer, songwriter, CEO and more, Roshon's star continues to rise in the entertainment industry. Recently starring as Bobby Debarge in TV One's original movie "The Bobby Debarge Story", Roshon was able to flex both his acting and music muscles, shining as the lead role in the powerful portrayal of the Debarge family. Simultaneously, Roshon continued to work on his own music. Roshon and his band EVO (Elevated Vizionares Only) take on a futuristic tone elevated by Casio's wide range of musical instruments. "Upside Down" is part of a new EP that Roshon and EVO plan to drop later this year. Following the release of the EP, Roshon hopes to tour with EVO and continue expanding his reach in the genre of futuristic music.

Throughout his musical endeavors, Roshon continues to rely on his Casio PRIVIA PX-5S digital piano to help him write, produce, mix, and master music. The PX-5S has been a major part of Roshon's musical development, creation process and transformation, as he utilizes it to explore new sounds and create unique melodies. It boasts an advanced MIDI controller and performance workstation packed with functions that set it apart from other digital pianos.

"We are so fortunate to witness Roshon's growth in the entertainment industry. He embraces every role, song or task with immense talent and grace," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "His everchanging style, passion for music and dedication to our brand is astounding, and we are honored that he is a part of our Artist Program and Casio family."

