Casivo introduces their online casino guide in Canada and the United States

ST. JULIANS, Malta, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Casivo has a successful past in Sweden and the UK, helping users find the best online casinos while guiding them to a fun and safe gambling experience.

The brand is now heading west and has acquired a license in New Jersey, as well as being available for residents in Ontario and the rest of Canada. As more states open for online gambling, it's crucial that both casinos and affiliates adhere to the regulations and rules set per state, something that will be a challenge going forward.

The CEO of Novitana and editor-in-chief of the Casivo brand is looking forward to the regulated markets. "The goal when launching Casivo Canada, as well as our previous products, is to be the leading example when it comes to presenting licensed and regulated casinos, letting users enjoy playing within a safe environment. This is also a key aspect of Casivo USA, where each state can differentiate in terms of offers and guidelines; we want to be at the forefront by protecting and educating the players rather than simply presenting another casino bonus from a shady operator".

Growth is to be expected in the US and Canada.

"The growth in gaming revenue has reached all-time highs in the US. The main revenue driver is still in-person gambling, however, as more states legalize online gambling, we can expect the numbers to grow rapidly. We believe that two key factors will drive a record year for gaming revenue: more states will allow casinos to have an online presence, and more casinos will enter the market." Said Kayla Miller, Casino expert at Casivo USA.

"With the recent licensing system in place for Ontario, more customers can play safely through respected brands and thus have an additional layer of protection. Revenues from Ontario alone rose 65% in Q2 of 2022 and are expected to increase even further in 2023." Said Noah Wilson, senior content manager at Casivo Canada.

About Casivo

Founded in 2017, Casivo is a leading source of information about online casinos, how to play and the latest bonus offers. The website is handled by professionals within iGaming with over 20 years of experience. The team behind Casivo compares, ranks, and reviews the top online casinos in the US and Canada while educating and helping users make informed choices. The websites only promote licensed and regulated casinos from reputed operators.

