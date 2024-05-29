Cask Releases 2024 High-Performing ServiceNow Program Report

New Report Highlights Best Practices and Key Strategies of Top-tier ServiceNow Programs

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cask, a leading ServiceNow partner and provider of digital transformation solutions, released its highly anticipated 2024 High-Performing ServiceNow Program Report. This comprehensive report provides in-depth insights into the practices and strategies that distinguish top-performing ServiceNow programs.

The Report, based on extensive professional research and analysis of successful programs, offers valuable guidance for organizations seeking to optimize their ServiceNow investment. Readers will find best practices and critical success factors from high-performing ServiceNow programs across various industries.

"We are excited to share the findings of our 2024 High-Performing ServiceNow Program Report with clients and stakeholders across the ServiceNow ecosystem. This study showcases the strategies that enable organizations to achieve exceptional performance with ServiceNow," said Jason Rosenfeld, CEO at Cask. "By understanding what sets high performers apart, organizations can adopt these best practices to drive their own success."

The Report covers key areas such as vision and governance best practices, value capture, core processes, team dynamics, and optimization strategies. It also highlights the challenges faced by high-performing programs and offers actionable recommendations for overcoming them.

"Our research underscores the importance of a strong vision, stakeholder buy-in, and continuous improvement in achieving ServiceNow excellence," added Stacey Fournier-Thibodaux, President of Cask US. "High-performing programs not only leverage ServiceNow for IT operations but also drive broader business transformation."

About the Report:

The 2024 High-Performing ServiceNow Program Report is a must-read for ServiceNow platform leaders. It provides a detailed look at the practices that lead to success, based on data from a diverse group of survey respondents, including C-suite executives, directors, managers, and individual contributors across multiple industries.

Download the 2024 High-Performing ServiceNow Program Report .

Fast Facts:

Compared to standard ServiceNow programs, Cask's research found that high-performing programs are:

64% more likely to have a roadmap based on solid business cases

93% more likely to have a roadmap whose financial plan is funded

97% more likely to have buy-in for their ServiceNow vision

63% more likely to be customer-centric and feedback-oriented

87% more likely to have a platform owner or product manager on their ServiceNow team

About Cask:

Cask is a multi-award-winning ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling, and sustaining digital transformation on ServiceNow. With a focus on customer satisfaction and platform innovation, Cask is committed to helping its clients realize the full power of ServiceNow to achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit casknx.com .

