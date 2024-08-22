CaskX Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Inc.'s Annual 5000 List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,690%, CaskX Ranks in the Top 250 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and in the Top 20 Fastest Growing Private Financial Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed last week that CaskX , a leading global whiskey cask investment platform, ranks #243 - and #20 among financial companies - on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

CaskX ranked among the fastest growing financial services companies on the latest Inc 5000 list. Post this CaskX is a platform that enables individual investors to purchase portfolios of American Whiskey barrels and Scotch Whisky casks as an alternative investment. Whiskey cask investment has risen to the forefront as a powerful diversification strategy offering the security of a tangible asset combined with the natural appreciation of a barreled spirit that gets better with time. CaskX manages acquisition, storage, monitoring and monetization of the assets.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Jeremy Kasler, founder and CEO of CaskX, stated, "Being ranked among the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 is an exciting milestone for CaskX, serving as a testament to our team's relentless dedication to helping clients build financial wealth by investing in whiskey. As we continue to build our innovative whiskey cask investment platform, it is remarkable to see the pivotal role that both CaskX and our valued clients play in building the future of the whiskey industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About CaskX

CaskX has emerged as the global frontrunner in whiskey investment, pioneering a platform at the intersection of spirits and finance. As the whiskey industry continues its remarkable growth, CaskX has forged a pathway for distilleries to connect with investors in order to secure a consistent flow of capital, ensuring uninterrupted production. Investing in whiskey barrels offers a unique and potentially lucrative opportunity for individual investors by harnessing the aging process, capitalizing on increases in value and rarity of the spirit over time. The team of specialists at CaskX customizes each investor's portfolio to align with their specific financial objectives, positioning investors to protect and grow wealth with a tangible asset that naturally gets better with age. For more information, visit caskx.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

