CaskX Shines Light On Bourbon Barrel Investment at the 2023 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Kicking off on September 15th, the three day event brought together bourbon aficionados, industry mavens, and investors from every corner of the globe. Boasting its second consecutive sellout crowd, the festival has risen in prominence to become the preeminent bourbon industry event with over 95 Kentucky distilleries participating. Held in Bardstown, Kentucky, the Bourbon Capital of the World, the festival provided the chance for consumers and distilleries to come together to celebrate America's native spirit.

"The Kentucky Bourbon Festival continues to attract passionate bourbon enthusiasts who are knowledgeable, interested and invested in all aspects of the bourbon industry," said Randy Prasse, president and COO. "This year's sold-out event attracted guests from across the country and even from outside the U.S., a testament to the ongoing popularity of bourbon."

Bourbon Investment Takes The Main Stage

CaskX CEO Jeremy Kasler took the main stage on opening day for Bourbon:30 hosted by Steve Coomes to speak about the growth of bourbon investment and how investing in barrels through the CaskX platform works. Those in attendance got the opportunity to hear more about how CaskX selects distillery partners to produce barrels for investors and the value proposition offered by the aging process. Jeremy shared firsthand insights about the history of whiskey investment and the way in which CaskX is opening the door for individual investors to participate in an asset which has traditionally been limited to those inside the industry. In addition to the potential for financial gains, Kasler also shared how CaskX allows investors to get involved in their holdings by visiting the distilleries on exclusive VIP tours. His presence on the main stage was a prime example of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival's dual role as a platform for both celebration and education, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

"CaskX was proud to sponsor an event that has been bringing the bourbon industry together for over 30 years," said Jeremy Kasler, CEO of CaskX. "It was a pleasure to be in the company of so many like-minded individuals and have the opportunity to showcase the role CaskX is playing in facilitating investment in bourbon barrels to meet rising global demand."

The Unforgettable CaskX Bourbon Experience & Tasting Wheel

Located inside the VIP tent at the festival, CaskX offered the opportunity to sip and explore the fascinating evolution of whiskey through samples provided by Kentucky Artisan Distillery. Visitors who stopped by were able to taste spirit of the same mashbill as "white dog", 2 year old bourbon and 5 year old bourbon. Attendees commented on how interesting it was to taste the manner in which flavors develop at each of the milestones.

But, the experience didn't stop there. The final step for visitors was to take a spin on the CaskX Tasting Wheel for the chance to win a sample of a top shelf bourbon. This included bottles of Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year Old, Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year Old, Old Fitzgerald 19 Year Old, Blanton's, Weller Special Antique and many other limited edition bottles. You could hear cheers rising from the tent each time a person hit the winning number on the Tasting Wheel, which awarded them a sip from a legendary bottle. Through the experience CaskX allowed many attendees to taste a range of elusive and rare spirits.

Watch Festival Recap Video

In order to commemorate the historic 32nd annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival, CaskX assembled a video recap capturing some of the best moments from across all three days. The recap is a great opportunity for those who were unable to attend to get a look inside the festival gates and a small taste of what was experienced by the sell out crowd. Visit caskx.com/kbf2023/ to watch now.

CaskX Returning To The Kentucky Bourbon Festival In 2024

With the overwhelming feedback received from the festival, CaskX is pleased to announce that they will be returning as official bourbon investment sponsors of the 2024 Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The team looks forward to an even larger presence at the festival in order to educate attendees about the investment potential of "liquid gold." Next year's festival will take place September 13-15, 2024 in Bardstown Kentucky. An on-sale date for 2024 tickets will be announced in the future. Those wishing to be notified about the Kentucky Bourbon Festival and other events sponsored by CaskX can sign up for alerts by visiting caskx.com/events/

About CaskX

CaskX has emerged as the global frontrunner in whiskey investment, pioneering a platform at the intersection of spirits and finance. As the whiskey industry continues its remarkable growth, CaskX has forged a pathway for distilleries to connect with investors in order to secure a consistent flow of capital, ensuring uninterrupted production. Investing in whiskey barrels offers a unique and potentially lucrative opportunity for individual investors by harnessing the aging process, capitalizing on increases in value and rarity of the spirit over time. The team of specialists at CaskX customizes each investor's portfolio to align with their specific financial objectives, positioning investors to protect and grow wealth with a tangible asset that naturally gets better with age. For more information, visit caskx.com

About the Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Bardstown, Ky.):

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Sept. 15-17, 2023; Sept. 13-15, 2024) is a celebration of Kentucky Bourbon and the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky. What began as a Bourbon tasting dinner has grown into a truly authentic experience that brings together bourbon enthusiasts from all over the world. Started in 1992, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is one of the Commonwealth's leading cultural festivals. For more information, visit kybourbonfestival.com.

