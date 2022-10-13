Casoro Group Appoints Robbie Mejia to President of CLEAR Property Management

Mejia will leverage more than 20 years of experience to increase employee engagement and optimize services for potential and current residents

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casoro Group, LLC ("Casoro"), a vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment firm based in Austin, today announced the appointment of Robbie Mejia as President of CLEAR Property Management ("CLEAR"), a privately-held subsidiary of Casoro that independently oversees the firm's multifamily properties in the U.S. Sunbelt region, in addition to managing properties owned by other firms.

"We are pleased to welcome Robbie to the CLEAR team," said Yuen Yung, Chief Executive Officer of Casoro Group. "Having worked in property management for over 20 years, Robbie has exhibited robust leadership and we believe her people-centered approach will strengthen the team's ability to effectively execute our mission of creating Better Homes for Better Lives."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented team at CLEAR Property Management," said Mejia. "I'm motivated by my ability to create positive change at both the organizational and property levels, and having seen the social silos that emerged during the pandemic, my vision for CLEAR is to reignite a culture of face-to-face interaction, support and trust so we can better serve our residents, clients and each other."

As president, Mejia will be responsible for developing and managing the business and its strategic direction, including providing hiring and training oversight, maintaining positive relationships and facilitating communication across departments, monitoring financial performance and working with vendors and owners to ensure asset quality. Mejia also plans to implement an automated CRM system that will enable stronger lead generation, an updated Lease Rent Option system to optimize rent pricing and a new accounts payable system to ensure timely and user-friendly payment methods for vendors and staff.

Before joining CLEAR, Mejia held numerous leadership positions in property management, gaining expertise in the Texas multifamily market. Most recently, she served as vice president of Texas Multifamily Operations at Lloyd Jones, where she oversaw a statewide portfolio of about 3,000 units in Houston, San Antonio, Amarillo and Tyler and led a team to optimize operational outcomes at each property. Mejia also served as vice president at Lantower Residential, where she managed accounting, marketing, maintenance and human resources efforts for her portfolio, in addition to implementing new programs, policies and procedures. Mejia received a degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston.

About Casoro Group

Casoro Group is a 100% minority-owned, award-winning vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment firm. Our commitment is to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. By taking a resident-focused approach to our multifamily communities, we improve the quality of life for our residents and increase the social impact of returns for investors. Championing the advancement of diversity, Casoro is also a Diversity in Action Signatory with The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA); in addition to our work with ILPA, we have made our own strides in DEI and wealth inequality among minority youth and young adults with the launch of the Onyx Impact Fund and the Casoro Group Education Foundation in 2021, which work together to advance diversity in the commercial real estate industry. Our talented investment team has more than 100 years of combined experience in multifamily real estate acquisitions, ground-up development, and asset management. Our deep expertise in the areas that matter most to investors means we add value and capture the upside. To learn more please visit https://casorogroup.com/ .

About CLEAR Property Management

Launched by Casoro in 2008, CLEAR Property Management provides a full range of services including property management and maintenance, construction management, value-add expertise and due diligence. Ensuring that multifamily properties remain clean, leased and repaired, CLEAR has established a reputation for high quality and resident-centered property management. To learn more please visit https://clearpm.com/.

