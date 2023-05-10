Casoro Group Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Program and Educational Partnership with Huston-Tillotson University

Philanthropic arm of local investment firm will offer curricular and extracurricular programming to broaden students' knowledge of the real estate industry

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Casoro Group Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Austin-based multifamily real estate investment firm Casoro Group, today announced the establishment of the Casoro Group Education Foundation Real Estate Scholars Program created in partnership with Huston-Tillotson University, a Historically Black University in Austin. The University will hold a special event at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding that formally launches the partnership, and the program will start accepting applications immediately, with funding rolling out to a limited number of recipients each year. Courses will be offered starting in Fall 2023.

The Foundation and the University co-developed a curriculum within HT's School of Business and Technology. Students accepted to the Real Estate Scholarship Program will pursue bachelor's degrees in business administration and take courses covering a broad range of topics related to real estate, including law, capital markets and accounting. They will receive $7,500 per year in Pell Grant funding and participate in career enrichment activities, such as seminars and service-learning projects, throughout their college career. Students will also be paired with a mentor from the Foundation, who will offer career guidance and assist them in connecting and networking with others in the industry.

"Real estate is one of the oldest and best avenues for wealth generation, but many young people are only aware of more public-facing roles, such as realtors, and aren't aware of the wide variety of careers available or do not see themselves represented in the industry," said CGEF board member and secretary Jessica Lee-Wen. "We hope this program with Huston-Tillotson leads not only to personal success for individual students but also an overall improvement in the pipeline for minorities and women in the industry."

"As Austin's oldest educational institution and its only historically Black university, Huston-Tillotson University has, for the past 148 years, been diligent in its responsibility to assist students in becoming the best professional, spiritual and personal versions of themselves," said Melva K. Wallace, the University's President and CEO. "We are truly appreciative of the Foundation's willingness to collaborate with us and other local schools in an effort to develop and implement innovative strategies that, hopefully, will alleviate the disparity of cumulative assets or wealth that exists among races and ethnicities in this country. We are excited to be a part of this effort and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

"We continually seek partnerships with local nonprofits to create projects that help disadvantaged Austinites, and we're very proud of the curriculum and scholarship we've developed with the Casoro Group Education Foundation," said Dr. Rohan Thompson, Dean of the Huston-Tillotson University School of Business and Technology. "After working with the Foundation on several of our financial prosperity workshops, we knew they were the right partners for a more robust program, and we look forward to our continued and complementary work together."

The Casoro Group Education Foundation is dedicated to providing educational and career assistance to minorities through increased participation in the real estate industry. The Foundation is a Texas 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is funded by private donors, corporate sponsors and other fundraising activities. It recently announced a partnership with the Austin Independent School District to help high school students explore real estate careers through mentoring, site visits, internships and more.

The Foundation aims to increase diversity in real estate by using the "E4 Approach," which Exposes underrepresented high school students to the wide variety of careers, opportunities and benefits of the real estate industry. The foundation works with schools to fund the courses and programs needed to help Educate students for careers and gain Experience through internships and mentorships. These initiatives help better position students to Earn job opportunities and placements, and eventually generate savings to invest and grow personal wealth.

To learn more or donate to the Foundation, please visit Casoro Group Education Foundation.

About Casoro Group

Casoro Group is a 100% minority-owned, award-winning commercial real estate investment firm. Our commitment is to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. For our institutional, family office, and high net worth clients, Casoro seeks income-producing real estate portfolios in the knowledge worker markets. Our talented investment team has more than 100 years combined experience in real estate acquisitions and asset management. Our deep expertise in the areas that matter most to investors means we add value and capture the upside. To learn more about Casoro Group, please visit https://casorogroup.com/ .

About the Casoro Group Education Foundation

Casoro Group Education Foundation ("CGEF") is a registered non-profit that is closing the generational wealth gap and increasing diversity in the real estate industry through education, experience, and opportunities. Through The E4 Approach (exposure, education, experience, and earn), CGEF partners with high schools and post-secondary schools that serve students in underserved and under-represented communities. Funding and support from generous donors, businesses, and organizations provide the educational funding and scholarships needed to create an environment where everyone has access to opportunities that close the wealth gap, regardless of race and economic background.

To learn more, please visit https://www.cgeducationfoundation.org/.

About Huston-Tillotson University

Huston-Tillotson University, the first institution of learning in Austin, Texas, has roots dating back to 1875. HT is an independent, church-related, historically black, four-year liberal arts institution located on a 23-acre tree-lined campus near downtown in East Austin. Huston-Tillotson University's mission is to nurture a legacy of leadership and excellence in education, connecting knowledge, power, passion, and values. The University offers associate and master's degrees in addition to Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees in more than 19 areas of study. Huston-Tillotson University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate and master's degrees. For more information, please visit https://htu.edu/.

