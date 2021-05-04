Caspar.Ai Granted Additional U.S. Patent For Artificial Intelligence Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent Office has granted additional patent to BrainofT, Inc., Redwood City, CA d/b/a Caspar.AI. The announcement was made by Caspar.AI CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Ashutosh Saxena and Dr. David Cheriton, Caspar.AI Chief Scientist and Co-Founder. The company applies artificial intelligence to the senior living market.

In making the announcement, Dr. Saxena stated: "We are pleased to have protection for our human-centered technology. Caspar.AI has applied contextual geometry to human behavior in ways that can predict and enhance the living environment for residents of retirement communities."

Agetech and Senior Living

Caspar.AI has developed a suite of features which are now protected by patent. From automated control of lights, window shades and temperature to more complex tasks such as fall detection, the Caspar system works without cameras and without "wearables" such as resident pendants.

Dr. Cheriton added: "Our deep learning technology has been put to practical use in support of older people in their apartments. We can improve and inform their activities in ways they could not otherwise enjoy."

Human-Centered AI Technology

"We make the world we live in and shape our own environment," Orison Swett Marden (1894).

The apartment homes are designed for humans to live in. Caspar.AI uses the whole home as a sensor – using already existing elements in the home such as sensors on switches, appliances, it combines the signals in the context of the home and humans.

The patent reasons about the home environment through humans, and this gives the AI firepower to infer information from even a few unobtrusive sensors. For example, the AI has learned that bedrooms are for sleeping, but the bathroom floor is not – this is where falls are most likely to happen, so it contextualizes the sensor data with the geometry and function of the space.

Caspar.AI is implementing this technology throughout the United States and is working with providers in Canada and Japan as well. Through privacy-preserving deep learning, Caspar AI keeps on improving as it gets deployed in more apartment homes.

