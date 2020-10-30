Caspar.AI Ranked Among The Fastest Growing Private Companies In The Bay Area By The San Francisco Business Times

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caspar.AI announced today that it has been ranked no. 24 by the San Francisco Business Times on the 29th annual Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list, an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest growing private companies; one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners were unveiled at a virtual awards ceremony on October 29, 2020.

The companies on this year's list ranked between 36 percent and 1,747 percent growth. Companies are ranked by percentage of revenue growth increase between 2017 and 2019. They were required to have at least $200,000 in revenue in 2017 and must be privately held and headquartered in the counties covered by the Business Times.

"Caspar's AI homes increase the safety of seniors, while improving their quality of life. It is relieving to see how their technology has minimized the effect of the pandemic on the most fragile demographic – baby boomers," said Ron Conway, angel investor and philanthropist.

In the US, 94 million seniors are exposed to safety risks because of the pandemic. The cost to maintain high-quality care for seniors has increased 73% since COVID-19 began, reports Argentum. Caspar.AI provides safe, healthy, and engaged living experiences to seniors – enabling them to live independently longer. The AI home acts as a caregiver by giving residents 24/7 incident alerts and wellness reports using Apple's HealthKit. Caspar.AI also enhances seniors' comfort by providing intelligent home control of smart devices. With an easy to install and affordable solution, Caspar.AI enabled many senior living communities to operate safely during the pandemic.

"Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies," said Mary Huss, Publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. "Caspar.AI, along with all of the companies on the list deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy."

Caspar.AI develops AI homes to help seniors live safely and independently in their own home. We partner with senior living operators, helping them increase caregiving staff efficiency and perform automated, touchless site management in order to minimize the risks and costs.

