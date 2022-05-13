Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology Achieve Patient and Provider Experience Milestones on Royal's Self-Service Care Platform

CASPER, Wyo., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology has enabled patient, provider and operational engagement by deploying Royal's Patient Experience and Provider Prime modules. Royal's radiology workflow solution provides self-service workflows designed to engage the patient and provider throughout the entire exam and revenue life cycle, freeing staff to work on higher value functions.

"The patient and physician community of Casper, WY can now begin their self-scheduling journey, pre-register for upcoming appointments and leverage a streamlined access to care throughout the entire exam life cycle. We remain dedicated to providing an end-to-end imaging operation capability to better serve patients in every community," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive of Royal Health, Inc.

"Royal Solutions has become a trusted and valued partner with our team," says Barry Nielsen, CEO of Casper Medical Imaging, P.C. and Outpatient Radiology, LLC. "We've started to realize our efficiencies post-implementation and plan to implement additional Royal Solutions into our workflows. We are now ready for any Appropriate Use Criteria deadlines in the future, and more importantly, our communication with our patients and referring physicians are much higher quality compared to pre-implementation. Royal Solutions has over-delivered on their service, implementation, performance, and continued development of their solutions.

Royal's seamless suite of modules include Royal Kiosks® for patients, schedulers and technologists, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal®, RoyalPay® patient engagement capabilities and RoyalMD® for ordering providers with clinical decision support. Together, the modules provide a completely automated and paperless experience throughout the entire exam, beginning with electronic ordering, patient self-service scheduling, registration and digitizes workflows end to end. The unique multi-tenant web-based platform streamlines ordering, medical records, scheduling, eligibility, authorizations, registration, patient workflows and report distribution.

Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology

Casper Medical Imaging, headquartered in Casper, WY focuses on patient comfort and convenience while diagnosing and providing appropriate and timely medical treatment. All of our exams are performed by highly-trained, registered technologists, and all studies are interpreted by our 10 board-certified radiologists. Our local partnerships give patients access to a full range of diagnostic imaging services, along with neuro interventional and interventional radiologic procedures.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc. and its call center business, Royal Concierge, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient care cycle.

