Casper's Ice Cream Appoints Russell Stokes as Chief Executive Officer

RICHMOND, Utah, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casper's Ice Cream, a leading multi brand frozen novelty company founded in 1925 and known for its popular brands, FatBoy Premium Ice Cream and Jolly Llama, today announced the appointment of Russell Stokes as Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades of experience in the consumer packaged goods and products space, Stokes will drive the company's strategic growth initiatives, further solidifying its market share and position as an industry leader.

"We're thrilled for Russell to be joining Casper's Ice Cream as CEO," said Daniel Penn, Managing Director at MidOcean, a middle-market private equity firm and majority owner of Casper's Ice Cream. "Russell has an exceptional track record when it comes to spearheading innovation and growth for high-profile brands and we're excited to leverage his leadership and deep expertise as we continue to build on our own successes."

Russell joins Casper's Ice Cream from Mars, Inc., where he served as Chief Strategy Officer and then as CEO of KIND Snacks North America. Russell has also held senior executive positions at Whirlpool Corporation and Boston Consulting Group.

"I'm truly honored to join Casper's Ice Cream and be part of such an iconic brand with so much history. Casper's reputation for producing high-quality frozen treats precedes itself, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on that to create unforgettable experiences for our customers and their families for generations to come."

Russell is a graduate of Imperial College London and Harvard Business School. He was also recently appointed to the board of Airbel Impact Lab of the IRC, a leading humanitarian organization devoted to improving the lives of the world's refugees and displaced people.

About Casper's Ice Cream

A legacy brand with 99 years of experience in the ice cream business, Casper's Ice Cream, Inc. manufactures and sells a wide range of tasty frozen treats under their sub brands: FatBoy Premium Ice Cream, known nationwide for its ice cream sandwiches rich in flavor and nostalgia, and Jolly Llama, a "better-for-you" option for ice cream lovers with diet restrictions, including dairy free and gluten free products. Operating from its decades-long home of Richmond, Utah, Casper's has expanded its operational capacity from humble beginnings to fully service a nationwide demand for the company's products. For more information, visit www.caspersicecream.com .

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.

Media Contact

