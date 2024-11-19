Caspia Announces Former Senior Vice President of Engineering from NVIDIA Joins Its Advisory Board

Brian Kelleher brings substantial knowledge of advanced chip design and AI to Caspia Technologies

GAINSVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caspia Technologies, a pioneer in the development of AI-enhanced hardware security verification for advanced SoCs and systems, today announced the addition of Brian Kelleher to its Advisory Board. Kelleher joins a team that includes Dr. Wally Rhines, CEO of Cornami and previous CEO of Mentor Graphics, Bill Earnshaw, former SVP of engineering at Qualcomm, Mark Bapst, former VP of engineering, CAD tools, SoC and security expert at Qualcomm, and Gustavo Contreras, lead senior security engineer at Microsoft.

Brian Kelleher served as senior vice president of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) engineering at NVIDIA from 2000 until 2024, where he led the GPU product development organization. Prior to joining NVIDIA in 2000, Kelleher was VP of hardware engineering at 3dfx Interactive. Earlier, he founded Dynamic Pictures, where he held various positions including CEO, executive vice president and chief technical officer. Prior to starting Dynamic Pictures, Kelleher served as head graphics designer for the MIPS-based development team at Digital Equipment Corp., in Palo Alto, California. Kelleher holds a B.S. degree in computer science from Brown University.

"Caspia is building a pivotal tool suite that leverages generative AI to enhance the security and robustness of chips and systems," said Rick Hegberg, CEO of Caspia Technologies. "The deep knowledge of AI and advanced chip design that Brian brings to our world-class advisory team will help us plot a course for the company that delivers maximum impact for advanced, AI-enhanced system security."

"For a significant part of my career I've been focused on building silicon and systems for use in a wide range of accelerated computing applications," said Brian Kelleher. "As the computing infrastructure has evolved, so has the threat of cybersecurity attacks. I am delighted to join an organization that has a laser focus on addressing this challenge by leveraging generative AI. I look forward to seeing the deployment of more secure systems as a result."

About Caspia Technologies

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Caspia Technologies is a privately held company that is pioneering a holistic, AI-enabled approach to chip and system security verification. Caspia's founding team brings together over 75 years of experience in various fields of the semiconductor market, including design, fabrication, test, EDA development, and importantly security and trust. Caspia delivers security-focused solutions to both public and private customers to enhance electronic designs and microelectronics physical hardware assurance.

