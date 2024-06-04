Caspia Technologies Announces Dr. Walden C. Rhines as Chairman

Pioneer in Secure Development Lifecycle brings a new suite of assurance optimization tools, IP, and training to mainstream SoC design

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caspia Technologies -- a pioneer in the development of a Secure Development Lifecycle (SDL) for modern SoCs and electronic components today announced that semiconductor and EDA industry veteran Dr. Walden (Wally) C. Rhines has joined the company as Chairman. The addition of Wally to the management team will help accelerate the deployment of Caspia's revolutionary assurance optimization capabilities to a broad range of commercial designs.

Developed by a group of world-class university researchers, the company's SDL approach for SoCs includes early risk assessment, secure architecture and policies during planning and application of an extensive set of design practices to optimize system security. Comprehensive assurance verification and validation is then applied to create end-to-end guidance, resolving intra- and inter-stage vulnerabilities with quantified results.

The approach has been validated through multiple government-sponsored programs and is now ready to deploy for commercial SoC designs. The company's first EDA product, CODAx, performs early analysis to identify and fix a wide range of design practices that can lead to security weaknesses and potential breaches.

Caspia is responding to the increasing incidence of costly and potentially dangerous cybersecurity attacks that are compromising both system software and hardware. The massive data sets and models that drive the ubiquitous use of AI are becoming a high-profile target for cyber criminals. According to Forbes, 2023 saw a 72% increase in data breaches since 2021, which held the previous all-time record.

Traditional security enhancement methods focus on analysis of the data, network, operating system, software and associated firmware of the system. The underlying hardware (integrated circuits) that run these systems is assumed to be secure and trusted. The Caspia SDL methodology for SoC design ensures the system hardware is optimized to resist a wide range of security threats.

Caspia draws from many security sources, including CVE, CWE, and Trust-Hub. Beyond that, the Caspia founding team is advancing threat analysis and design techniques through the group's advanced research and leadership across the industry.

"I am proud of the progress the Caspia team has made in the development of a fundamentally new approach to system assurance enhancement," said Dr. Mark Tehranipoor, co-founder/advisor for Caspia Technologies and Department Chair & Intel Charles E. Young Chair in Cybersecurity at the University of Florida's Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. "The holistic SDL approach to assurance optimization will have significant impact. I am absolutely delighted that Wally Rhines has joined our team. His extensive knowledge and experience in semiconductors and EDA will be invaluable."

"Data security and assurance at both the hardware and software levels is critically important for continued semiconductor innovation. I've been actively involved with the government and through Cornami to address this problem," said Wally Rhines. "Caspia's SDL for SoC design is the most comprehensive approach to security and assurance optimization I have seen. It will be a game-changer. I'm delighted to help the Caspia team find its place in history."

Caspia Technologies is developing a complete suite of tools, IP, and training to address security flaws at the source. New product announcements will be coming soon.

About Caspia Technologies

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Caspia Technologies is a privately held company that is pioneering a holistic approach to SoC security and assurance, known as the Secure Development Lifecycle (SDL). Caspia's founding team brings together over 75 years of experience in various fields of the semiconductor market, including design, fabrication, test, EDA development, and importantly security and trust. Caspia delivers security-focused solutions to both public and private customers to enhance electronic designs and microelectronics physical assurance.

