Caspia Technologies Expands Management Team to Unleash New Security Verification

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caspia Technologies -- a pioneer in the development of hardware security verification for modern SoCs and electronic components today announced the addition of three executives to its management team. Richard Hegberg joins the company as CEO, Marc Corbacho as CRO and Dr. Jeremy Lee as VP of engineering.

"Based upon my prior history, I have the highest confidence in Rick and Marc. Along with Jeremy, this team brings a wealth of knowledge about chip and system design, along with a deep appreciation for the importance of hardware security," said Dr. Walden Rhines, chariman of the board at Caspia Technologies. "We are facing a new era of design challenges that stem from highly sophisticated cyberattacks that are fueled by AI. It is time to add security verification to chip and system design, and that is Caspia's mission."

Richard Hegberg is the former CEO of three semiconductor start-ups. He has held executive roles at SanDisk/WD, Qualcomm, Atheros, Numonyx/Micron, ATI/AMD, and VLSI Technology. Marc Corbacho is the former VP of sales at Mentor Graphics, now Siemens EDA. Dr. Jeremy Lee holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Connecticut. He has a broad background in testability and design for test at Texas Instruments and Anora Labs.

Logic verification has always been a critical part of the chip and system design flow. It represents about 50% of the overall design investment. A new dimension of design robustness is now emerging – resilience to cyberattacks. Thanks to emerging AI technology, the ability to compromise system hardware with the goal of either inflicting harm or stealing valuable data is rapidly expanding. The need to add hardware security verification alongside logic verification is now a requirement for success. Caspia Technologies is leading the way with the industry's first end-to-end security verification EDA tool suite.

"For many years, security resilience was important primarily in military applications," said Rick Hegberg. "Thanks to a combination of the value of data, the mission-critical nature of almost all system hardware, and AI-enhanced intrusion capabilities, the security threat is now ubiquitous. I am excited to introduce the industry's first end-to-end security verification flow – the work at Caspia will change the course of semiconductor history."

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Caspia Technologies is a privately held company that is pioneering a holistic approach to chip and system security verification. Caspia's founding team brings together over 75 years of experience in various fields of the semiconductor market, including design, fabrication, test, EDA development, and importantly security and trust. Caspia delivers security-focused solutions to both public and private customers to enhance electronic designs and microelectronics physical hardware assurance.

