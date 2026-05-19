Caspia Technologies Significantly Expands Agentic Silicon Security Verification with New Release of CODAx

Caspia announced powerful new capabilities for its flagship product CODAx, paving the way for productive agentic workflows.

Some details were disclosed about security analysis results for the popular open-source Caliptra root-of-trust design.

Caspia will soon present updates through a podcast and webinar on SemiWiki.com and attend the 63rd DAC Chips to Systems Conference in July.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caspia Technologies today announced significant expansion of its flagship security verification product CODAx. New features were described along with the impact to agentic workflows and associated customer momentum. Some details of Caspia's security audit of the open-source Caliptra root-of-trust were also disclosed. And the company provided a preview of its communication plans over the next two months.

CODAx, Caspia's RTL security analyzer, was updated with two new AI-driven features, Asset Assist and Report Assist. These features significantly enhance the usability for wider deployment across all design teams, without requiring security expertise.

Security analysis begins with understanding what needs to be protected. Current practices in identifying security assets are manual and require expert assistance. This results in limited identification of security assets and limited scope and coverage for security analysis.

Asset Assist performs automated asset identification on the target design using design-specific details to find a much broader list of security-relevant attributes. The result is a more targeted and comprehensive security analysis. Examples of security assets include untrusted signals, protected states, and critical control signals.

Report Assist addresses the process of understanding the impact of violations to develop a prioritized solution strategy. Current practices can be extremely time-consuming and also require expert assistance. Report Assist delivers AI-driven analysis of CODAx security violations with context-driven insights, design-specific severity ratings, and tailored impact scores. This automated violation triage delivers much faster and more effective strategies to address key issues.

These new features can reduce weeks to months of security verification to minutes to hours, allowing existing design teams to perform advanced security verification at scale.

"Report Assist and Asset Assist are paving the way for automated, agentic security verification," said Stuart Audley, VP and GM of product management at Caspia. "We are seeing significant traction across first-tier CPU, GPU, and memory providers. I am delighted to see our agentic vision begin to take shape."

The Caliptra root-of-trust represents a production-grade, open-source security IP developed to serve as a foundational trust anchor in SoC designs. It contains over 700 design files, amounting to more than 300,000 lines of RTL code.

The analysis identified 10 critical items and over 50 high-priority findings. These vulnerabilities are exactly the kind of footholds an attacker needs to wedge into a device and take control.

Caspia shared the details of errors associated with one directive related to fault injection susceptibility for sensitive controller states. This directive analyzes the fault injection feasibility metric for finite state machine (FSM) state encodings. Caspia explained that violating this directive makes glitches or fault-induced jumps into protected behavior more feasible, impacting integrity and resulting in potential information leakage.

"The Caliptra design sees widespread use in the industry," said Beau Bakken, VP of products at Caspia. "We are working with the appropriate contacts in the industry to share these results and assist in developing appropriate corrective action."

On May 22, 2026, a podcast with Stuart Audley will be released that discusses agentic workflows for security verification on the Semiconductor Insiders podcast series. On June 24, 2026, SemiWiki.com and Caspia will present a webinar entitled Scaling Security Verification Across Design Teams with CODAx Static Analyzer. Beau Bakken and Dr. Zahin Ibnat will present. And on July 27-29, 2026, Caspia will exhibit at the 63rd DAC Chips to Systems Conference in Long Beach, CA. Visit Caspia in booth 759.

Caspia Technologies is a privately held company pioneering a new, AI-enabled chip and system security approach. Caspia's advanced tools and agents blend seamlessly with existing design flows to add expert-level security capabilities for all design teams. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Caspia brings together expertise in chip design, fabrication, test, and verification with a deep understanding of security and trust. With the broadest knowledge of security threats in the industry and its unique agents for silicon security verification, Caspia is ensuring a secure future for all.

For more information visit https://caspia.ai/

SOURCE Caspia Technologies