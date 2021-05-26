CASPR Group Approved by US General Services Administration (GSA)

ADDISON, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the cleanliness of our indoor air and surfaces has never been more important or front-of-mind, a disinfectant technology that kills the virus that causes COVID-19 has become easier for government entities to purchase and install.

CASPR Group, which provides Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction technology, has been given U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) approval to sell its disinfectant technology to government entities such as public schools and government buildings.

CASPR BLU Tile is the newest air and surface disinfection product from CASPR Group

"We're very excited to be on the GSA schedule," said CASPR Group CEO Scott Wheeler. "This will make it seamless for government buyers to get CASPR products. The GSA approval recognizes that our technology has been vetted and verified by the U.S. government, and proves to buyers that it can be trusted."

Now that CASPR technologies are on the GSA schedule, they will go into GSA Advantage, a site for government buyers to have access to the products without having to engage in a bidding process. They'll also go into a GSA catalog available for viewing through the GSA's eLibrary site. The Sin Code is 333415HVAC.

The CASPR team is proud to announce that John Halinski of S&R Investments, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, is its exclusive dealer for GSA contracts.

"Mitigating the threat posed by COVID-19 is of the utmost importance, especially in places like schools, some of which haven't been able to open since the virus began. CASPR does that in a set-it-and-forget-it installation," said Halinski. "But it's not just today that we need to be mindful of our indoor air; CASPR will be ready for the next virus that comes along, and the next flu season."

