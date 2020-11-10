Cass Precision Machining Launches New Prototyping Business Unit

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cass Precision Machining is excited to announce the launch of Cass Rapid Proto-Machining (C-RPM). C-RPM significantly ramps up Cass's ability to serve clients from initial prototyping to full production, allowing all machined parts services to be completed under one roof.

C-RPM offers quick-turn responses in each phase of prototyping: feasibility, small-quantity fitment builds, and concept/pre-production demonstration runs. The goal of C-RPM is to supply customers with machining expertise and consulting to deliver the finished part they desire.

"Opening our C-RPM service adds another key step in Cass's evolution of providing a broader range of solutions for our customers," said Jim Garvin, the company's President. "This new business unit adds another facet to supporting clients' supply chain needs over the full life cycle of their parts."

The new prototype cell can handle a wide range of materials, including alloys, carbon, stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, brass, bronze, machinable plastics, and more. CNC milling and complex turning capability are the cornerstones of the new business unit. Finishing services include anodizing, heat treating, plating, shot peening, custom packaging, light assembly, and more.

"At Cass, we're proud of our long tradition of listening to our customers and taking the appropriate actions as a reliable partner that our clients can trust," said Garvin. "Cass-Rapid Proto Machining lines up with the growing needs of clients, and enables us to support more creative design solutions."

About Cass

Founded in 1945, Cass Precision Machining provides precision machining services including Swiss Machining, CNC Machining, Screw Machining, and Finish Grinding to OEM firms around the world.

For more information, visit www.cassprecisionmachining.com or contact Dave Schuh, Business Development Manager at Cass Precision Machining, at [email protected] or 763-533-8404 x223.

SOURCE Cass Precision Machining