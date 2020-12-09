Cassandra Announces Appointment Of Chanon Cook As VP

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassandra, ENGINE's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, today announced the appointment of Chanon Cook as VP. Cook will be responsible for leading in the development of Gen Z and Millennial research and insights, strategy, and client relationships.

"We are excited to bring Chanon on board to further strengthen Cassandra's positioning as the foremost expert on Gen Z and Millennial trends and youth culture. Her deep expertise in youth research, along with client-side experience in media and entertainment, will truly be an asset to our clients," said Kathy Sheehan, SVP, Cassandra.

Cook, who has over 20 years of research and insights experience, joins Cassandra from Universal Kids. As the VP, Head of Strategy & Insights, she was the lead researcher responsible for providing expert direction to advance brand and content development. She was also a member of the senior leadership team tasked with rebranding Universal Kids from Sprout – and conducted extensive consumer research to ensure the network was aligned with the new audience.

Prior to Universal Kids, Cook was SVP, Strategic Insights & Research at Comedy Central, where she spent most of her career. In this SVP role she served as the voice of the audience on the senior leadership team, providing programming, marketing, and brand insights to increase engagement and deepen the connection between the audience and the Comedy Central brand. Cook has also held leadership positions in research at Lifetime and USA Network.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cassandra and their great team. I have been a fan for quite some time, their work led me to become an evangelist for the power of generational insights. Cassandra inspired so many 'aha' moments for me as a client and I look forward to inspiring those moments for others," said Cook.

ABOUT CASSANDRA

We empower companies to See Tomorrow® through trend forecasting, research, brand strategy, and consulting services that drive innovation and build deeper engagement with youth. Cassandra is an insights and cultural strategy group within ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company. As the leading experts on young consumers and the cultural forces shaping their lives for nearly 20 years, Cassandra is the foremost authority on Millennials and Generation Z. Membership includes a 12-month engagement with our insights platform where you will have access to the leading syndicated study of the behaviors, mindsets, and preferences of young consumers as well as cross-industry examples and implications to inspire your brand. To learn more about the Cassandra Report® and the benefits of becoming a Cassandra client, please contact us. https://cassandra.co

