Cassaundra Howell Named President & CEO of Public Health Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Health Solutions' (PHS) Board of Directors is proud to announce that it has selected Cassaundra Howell to serve as the organization's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Cassaundra, who will be the first Black woman to lead the 67-year-old organization, will succeed outgoing President and CEO Lisa David, continuing PHS' legacy of advancing health equity and strengthening the health and well-being of New Yorkers.

Cassaundra, a Bronx-native, brings more than 22 years of executive experience in public health, financial management, and organizational transformation to her new role. As PHS' COO, she has spearheaded key operational and administrative functions, including Human Resources, Information Technology, Finance, and organization-wide Change Management, strengthening internal systems to support PHS' mission and growth. Cassaundra played a central role in improving PHS' financial position, implementing lean process improvements, and modernizing infrastructure to better serve communities across New York City. More information about her experience and expertise is available here.

"This is an exciting moment for PHS, and we are thrilled to appoint Cassaundra as our next President and CEO. Under her leadership, PHS will build on the remarkable legacy of Lisa David to become an even stronger and more resilient organization, one prepared to weather any storm. With her vision and the dedication of our exceptional staff, board, and partners, I am confident that PHS will continue to advance health equity and strengthen community well-being across the city," said PHS Board Member Gerrard Bushell. "Her deep operational expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to health equity make her the right leader for PHS' next chapter."

"It is an honor and privilege to lead Public Health Solutions, an important institution whose mission of supporting the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers is needed now more than ever," said Cassaundra Howell. "I look forward to building on PHS' legacy and working with the PHS Board, staff, and partners to increase our public health impact across the City."

Cassaundra's appointment marks the beginning of a new era for PHS, one focused on strengthening systems, elevating communities, and ensuring every New Yorker has the opportunity to thrive.

Health disparities among New Yorkers are large, persistent, and increasing. Public Health Solutions exists to change that trajectory and support underserved New Yorkers and their families to achieve optimal health and build pathways to reach their potential. As the largest public health nonprofit serving New York City, we improve health outcomes and help communities thrive by providing direct services to underserved families, supporting community-based organizations through our long-standing public-private partnerships, and bridging the gap between healthcare and community services.

