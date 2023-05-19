Cassava Market size to grow by USD 44.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for cassava-based products to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cassava market size is set to grow by USD 44.99 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market growth is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.66%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cassava Market 2023-2027

Cassava Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Cassava Market is segmented by the following:

Application

Animal Feed



Food And Beverage



Industrial

Type

Flour



Chips



Pellets



Pearl

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the animal feed segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Animal feed is one of the main uses of cassava, especially in developing countries like Africa. Cassava-based pet food has witnessed an increase in demand over the past decade. This is due to its affordability and nutritional benefits. The leaves and roots are rich in minerals, proteins, and carbohydrates, making them ideal for animal feed. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Cassava Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the cassava market include A1Chips and Exports India Pvt. Ltd., American Key Products Inc., Bermudez Group Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cassava Roots, Ciranda Inc., Crest Agro Products Farms, Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Goya Foods Inc., Ingredion Inc., Malt Products Corp., Matna Food Ltd., Ottos Naturals, Plant Snacks LLC, Rancrisp, Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, and Wai Lana Productions LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cassava market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

American Key Products Inc. - The company offers cassava solutions such as Native Tapioca Starch, Modified Tapioca Starches, Premium Cassava Flour, and Cassava Dough Blends.

The company offers cassava solutions such as Native Tapioca Starch, Modified Tapioca Starches, Premium Cassava Flour, and Cassava Dough Blends. Cargill Inc. - The company offers cassava solutions namely Tapioca.

The company offers cassava solutions namely Tapioca. Ciranda Inc. - The company offers cassava solutions such as cassava flour F20, cassava flour EF50, cassava flour AP60.

Cassava Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for cassava-based products significantly drives the cassava market growth.

The growth is driven by a growing world population. A versatile crop, cassava is used to make a variety of products such as flour, starch, ethanol, and animal feed and the demand is expected to grow significantly, with the population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, especially in regions where cassava is already a staple food.

Additionally, increasing demand for ethanol as a biofuel is expected to boost demand for cassava as an industrial feedstock.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Growing demand from emerging economies is a major trend influencing the cassava market growth.

The increasing demand for these products in many developing countries, especially in Africa , Asia , and Latin America , is one of the major trends in the market.

, , and , is one of the major trends in the market. The demand for cassava as a food source also grows as a raw material for various industries such as food and packaging due to population growth, urbanization, and changing eating habits in these regions.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Threat from pests and diseases is a challenge hindering the cassava market growth.

The susceptibility of cassava crops to diseases and pests is a major challenge in the market.

These plants are susceptible to severe damage from pests and diseases such as cassava smithereens, brown streaks, and cassava mosaics.

This can lead to reduced yields and poor quality, which can be difficult and costly for farmers to control these pests and diseases, especially in developing countries where pest and disease control resources are scarce.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cassava Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cassava market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the cassava market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cassava market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cassava market vendors

Cassava Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A1Chips and Exports India Pvt. Ltd., American Key Products Inc., Bermudez Group Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cassava Roots, Ciranda Inc., Crest Agro Products Farms, Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Goya Foods Inc., Ingredion Inc., Malt Products Corp., Matna Food Ltd., Ottos Naturals, Plant Snacks LLC, Rancrisp, Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, and Wai Lana Productions LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cassava market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global cassava market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Flour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Flour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Flour - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Flour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Flour - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Chips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Chips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Chips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Chips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Chips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pellets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Pellets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pellets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Pellets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Pellets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Pearl - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Pearl - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Pearl - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Pearl - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Pearl - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Key Products Inc.

Exhibit 123: American Key Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: American Key Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: American Key Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bermudez Group Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Bermudez Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Bermudez Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Bermudez Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Ciranda Inc.

Exhibit 133: Ciranda Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Ciranda Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Ciranda Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Crest Agro Products Farms

Exhibit 136: Crest Agro Products Farms - Overview



Exhibit 137: Crest Agro Products Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Crest Agro Products Farms - Key offerings

12.8 Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery

Exhibit 139: Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery - Overview



Exhibit 140: Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery - Key offerings

12.9 Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc

Exhibit 142: Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Goya Foods Inc.

Exhibit 146: Goya Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Goya Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Goya Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 149: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Malt Products Corp.

Exhibit 154: Malt Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Malt Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Malt Products Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Matna Food Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Matna Food Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Matna Food Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Matna Food Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Ottos Naturals

Exhibit 160: Ottos Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 161: Ottos Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Ottos Naturals - Key offerings

12.15 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 163: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 164: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 166: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Tereos Group

Exhibit 168: Tereos Group - Overview



Exhibit 169: Tereos Group - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Tereos Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Tereos Group - Segment focus

12.17 Wai Lana Productions LLC

Exhibit 172: Wai Lana Productions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 173: Wai Lana Productions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Wai Lana Productions LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

