Cassette Introduces Stackable Apartment Pods to Address Housing Crisis



Pop-up Showroom Opens for Tours October 20, 2022, in Los Angeles

Women-Owned Cassette Launches its First Product Line in Partnership with Modernist Design Luminaries, Hodgetts + Fung

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20th, Cassette will reveal its one-bedroom apartment pod to construction, real estate, development industry insiders and the media. A model unit, designed by the acclaimed modernist designers, Craig Hodgetts and Ming Fung will be displayed throughout Q2 Fall 2022 in Metropolitan Los Angeles, California. At the launch event, Cassette Founder/CEO Dafna Kaplan, a construction tech luminary who hails from the consumer product sector, will announce a new streamlined path forward for modular construction. Cassette is on a mission to reduce the cost of multifamily housing construction by 30% in three years, while doubling the speed of housing production when it is most needed. Cassette's one-bedroom units are now available to general contractors and commercial real estate developers at a fixed, tiered pricing structure. To RSVP for the launch event or book a private tour, click here.

Inspired by famed consumer product brands such as Southwest Airlines and In-N-Out Burger, who have transformed their industries by 'doing one thing exceptionally well,' Cassette is productizing the construction industry, by paralleling home production in a factory, while site preparation is underway.

"Cassette's entire apartment units are manufactured in a factory then stacked quickly like LEGOs®," said Founder/CEO Dafna Kaplan. "We are standardizing the multifamily building process and making sure it works for every developer, every time, and that it is easy for any architect or contractor to use."

Cassette's first one-bedroom apartment pods are just under 600-square feet, and each includes an impeccably detailed bathroom, bedroom, laundry cabinet, double wardrobe, and chef's kitchen. The interiors, designed by Hodgetts + Fung, feature a bedroom with a large clerestory window to draw in natural light and a sliding wall panel system to enlarge the space further. The apartment walls contain a supporting steel structural system that allows them to stack up to six stories high without any external bracing or supports, and the connection is neatly post-tensioned at the roof of the building rather than with slow and costly welding on-site. All electrical and plumbing is linked through corridors via panels on each unit.

Cassette's structural system was based on elegant connection methodologies used around the world, including collaborators in South Korea and Singapore. For U.S. customers, Cassette tailored its design to meet the most stringent seismic zone demands and building codes.

Cassette's new business model has already begun to transform the modular industry; the product is deeply resonating with early adopter real estate developers in Los Angeles who will pilot projects in 2023 and 2024.

ABOUT: Based in Los Angeles, California, Cassette is a modular housing product company that manufactures and sells apartment living pods, which stacked together create efficient and modern buildings for multi-family and hospitality environments. Woman-owned and operated, Cassette's team consists of best-in-class professionals who come from architecture, product design, industrial engineering, manufacturing, construction, and supply chain sectors, and together have developed its products and systems. Cassette is committed to creating spectacular products that look and perform like superstars while driving down the cost of housing for everyone.

