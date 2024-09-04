Cassia Networks Releases M2000, Compact Cellular Bluetooth Gateway

In response to our enterprise customers' needs, Cassia Networks presents the new M2000: a compact, easy-to-use cellular Bluetooth gateway that delivers superior performance cost-effectively.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cassia Networks, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions, announces the launch of its new M2000 Compact Cellular Bluetooth Gateway. This user-friendly device offers superior performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, meeting the dynamic needs of our customers.

Cassia's M2000 is a compact, user-friendly Cellular Bluetooth gateway that features embedded 4G cellular module and delivers superior Bluetooth performance. Supporting both 4G and Wi-Fi as backhaul, the M2000 offers customers the enterprise-grade security, flexibility, and scalability necessary to deploy IoT projects in the most cost-effective manner.

The M2000, along with Cassia's comprehensive suite of Bluetooth gateways, can be managed by Cassia's IoT Access Controller (AC), the industry's most robust enterprise Bluetooth network management solution. Like other Cassia enterprise Bluetooth gateways, the M2000 also supports Bluetooth roaming and locationing.

Complementing Cassia's other enterprise Bluetooth gateways such as the E1000 and X2000, the M2000's unique design incorporates the support of a 4G backhaul, GPS, and DC 9-36V. These features make it particularly suitable for situations that require mobility, rapid deployment, and use in moving vehicles.

Despite its compact size, the M2000 boasts powerful features:

Communication range of up to 150 meters with a Bluetooth 4.x device in an open space line of sight, extending further with a Bluetooth 5.0 device.

Capacity for up to 10 simultaneous bi-directional connections with Bluetooth low energy devices.

Ability to scan hundreds of Bluetooth devices and support for Cassia's PureScan™ Mode, ensuring optimal scan performance in high-noise environments with numerous Bluetooth devices.

Embedded 4G Cellular (CAT-M / NB-IoT) backhaul support.

Support for Wi-Fi backhaul and hotspot.

GPS functionality.

Compliance with certifications including FCC ( USA ), IC ( Canada ), CE (EU), TELEC ( Japan ), JATE ( Japan ), RoHS (EU), REACH (EU), CB, and BQB.

The M2000 gateway is versatile and can be utilized across a range of industries and applications. These include continuous vital sign monitoring in hospitals, telehealth, industrial IoT, smart buildings, smart campuses, supply chain management, as well as personnel and asset tracking, both in buildings and in vehicles.

"The M2000 gateway seamlessly integrates the advantages of Bluetooth connectivity with cellular backhaul, all in a compact and user-friendly design that is cost-effective," says Felix Zhao, CEO of Cassia Networks. "We're thrilled to introduce the M2000 to our customers, empowering them to achieve the scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency required for their IoT projects to thrive in Digital Health, Asset Tracking, Industrial IoT, Smart Building, and many other applications."

To learn more about the M2000 technical specifications visit: https://www.cassianetworks.com/products/m2000-bluetooth-gateway/

About Cassia Networks

Cassia Networks is the leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. Our patented technology provides the most reliable and easy to manage long-range, multiple device connectivity, edge processing and locationing for Bluetooth IoT networks. Our mission is to solve the IoT connectivity, locationing and management challenges faced by today's enterprises and make IoT easy.

