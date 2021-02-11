Cassiar Gold To Present At The OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference On February 16th

HONG KONG and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GLDC,OTCQB: CGLCF) ("Cassiar" or the "Company") announces that Steve Letwin, Director and Marco Roque, President, CEO & Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2021.

DATE: February 16th, 2021

TIME: 1:30pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Successful 2020 exploration program at Taurus of ~4,700 metres confirmed the potential to increase the Taurus resource base through infill drilling and confirmed continuity of mineralization with potential upside to the north, northeast, south, and west of the Taurus deposit;

Planning underway for 15,000 metre drill campaign in 2021 to focus mainly on high-grade zones at South Cassiar and some further drilling at the Taurus bulk-tonnage target;

Closed $6.65 million private placement in Q4 2020 to fund the 2021 drilling campaign;

private placement in Q4 2020 to fund the 2021 drilling campaign; Strengthening of Advisory Board with David Rhys , experienced in applying integrated geological studies with a structural geology focus to exploration, development, and mining of orogenic gold deposits. He joined Doug Kirwin and James Maxwell , completing a top-notch advisory committee.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSX.V: GLDC,OTCQB: CGLCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia and led by a team of highly successful business and technical executives. The Company's key asset, the Cassiar Gold Project, is a large, advanced-stage, road-accessible gold property with a NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate of 1M oz at 1.43 g/t Au at the Taurus bulk-tonnage gold deposit. The Property hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects over a >15 km long and up to 10 km wide trend that extends from high-grade past-producing mines at Cassiar South, to the Taurus deposit at Cassiar North.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cassiar Gold Corp.

https://www.cassiargold.com

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/

