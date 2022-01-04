Cassidy Health Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring the Power of On-Demand Revenue Cycle Talent to Healthcare Organizations of All Sizes

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassidy Health, a provider of the only on-demand talent marketplace built specifically for the needs of healthcare revenue cycle, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, the Cassidy Health platform is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers.

"Cassidy Health is a disruptive technology platform that connects healthcare employers directly with high caliber, vetted freelance revenue cycle talent at all levels," said Cassidy Health CEO Jeff Loney. "We believe all healthcare providers, regardless of size or investor, should have equal access to high-quality revenue cycle expertise at a reasonable price point. The Cassidy platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence, the new electricity, to dramatically reduce the excessive costs created by legacy models."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Cassidy Health joins a community of innovated, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Cassidy Health's new integrated application, please visit Cassidy Health on the Marketplace.

About Cassidy Health

Cassidy is an on-demand talent marketplace designed to address the complicated needs of revenue cycle management simply. Like Upwork, Fiverr, and Uber, professionals are independent contractors who are precisely matched with projects using AI. Experts have experience with your software systems and medical specialties, enabling them to begin immediately and be effective from Day 1.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

Contact Info

Jeff Loney

Cassidy Health

[email protected]

206.552.8221

