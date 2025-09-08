Cassidy Raises $10M Series A as Organizations Adopt Context-Powered Automation to Accelerate Enterprise AI Impact and Transformation

Cassidy enables non-technical teams to rapidly design, deploy, and evolve AI workflows & agents that deliver measurable ROI

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassidy, the fast-growing context-powered AI automation platform for non-technical teams, has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by HOF Capital, with participation from The General Partnership, Neo, Alumni Ventures, and others. Cassidy enables business users to automate complex, high-value workflows ranging from customer support triage to automating CRM updates from sales calls to instant knowledge-sharing in Slack, all without writing any code.

"From the start, our thesis has been simple: when the people closest to the work become the builders, automation reflects the reality of the process and adoption spreads quickly across organizations. Our mission is to turn every team into a high-leverage operator and it is working," said Justin Fineberg, co-founder and CEO of Cassidy. "Teams don't want AI in theory, they want to be empowered to drive efficiencies. Cassidy's context-rich workflows and agents turn complex processes into automations that scale company-wide, unlocking work that no off-the-shelf SaaS tool could capture, and delivering real impact where automation was never possible before."

Since launch, Cassidy has achieved rapid expansion within customer organizations, often moving from one high-value workflow to company-wide adoption in months.

Philippe Jardin, Vice President of Innovation, Solutions and Services at NTT Data said, "We're building automations across the business from RFP automation that knows our brand voice and how we like to respond, to prospecting that researches and scores leads based on our ideal customer profile, to reference finders that instantly surface the right client stories and case studies. Cassidy understands our processes and priorities like no other tool could replicate. Workflows that once took hours now run instantly, and adoption has taken off and it was all built without technical resources."

"AI in the enterprise has been stuck in pilots for too long and the land and expand model that Cassidy is experiencing has been tremendous," said Hansae Catlett, Partner at HOF Capital. "Justin and his team are putting knowledge workers in control of automation and it is driving rapid adoption and real business outcomes."

The new capital will be used to expand the Cassidy platform and grow the team to help more enterprises unlock the full value of their institutional knowledge. To learn more about Cassidy and see our open roles, visit our website.

Cassidy is a context-powered automation platform that puts non-technical teams in control of building AI workflows. By combining enterprise knowledge, real-time data, and large language models, Cassidy enables businesses to automate complex, nuanced processes that off-the-shelf SaaS tools or legacy automation platforms can't handle. Trusted by companies like Justworks, Multiverse, and NTT Data, Cassidy helps organizations turn institutional knowledge into scalable automations — without writing a line of code. Cassidy is headquartered in NYC and has raised $14M from leading VC firms including HOF Capital, The General Partnership, Neo, and others.

