Cassie Expands in U.S. Market to Meet Demand for Marketing Compliance

Strategic investments and four new senior hires will support global expansion at a crucial time for consent and preference management tools

WARRINGTON, England, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cassie, the consent and preference management platform serving Fortune 500 companies globally, announced it anticipates record growth in 2023 and shared plans to expand its presence in the U.S. market with the addition of four new members to the leadership team. The growth is in response to increased demand for a technology solution that helps companies meet data privacy laws, which are on the rise in the U.S. Cassie is used by some of the largest companies in the world to manage consumer data and communication online and debuted its brand from parent company Syrenis in December 2022.

Cassie's platform enables large organizations to manage consumer consent and preferences across all touchpoints. The Cassie product, which is built on the values of trust, strong service, and responsive product design, boasts a customer retention rate close to 100% – a rate unmatched by its competitors. Cassie sets itself apart by performing exceptionally well in highly regulated industries like healthcare and finance, though the platform is industry agnostic.

"As data privacy and compliance regulations evolve and become more complex, our partners trust Cassie to help them navigate new territory and deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Cassie CEO Glenn Jackson. "Cassie delivers an integrated, high-performing solution that powers some of the world's greatest brands. Now, we're thrilled to scale the product globally to meet the rising demand in the U.S. market for our platform."

Cassie has gained momentum in global markets in recent years since proving itself as a leading tool for marketing compliance management after the E.U. introduced the General Data Protection Regulation in 2016. Since then, Cassie has continuously scaled the integration and functionality of its product and has proven its capabilities by serving as the consent and preference management tool for brands collectively managing more than 1.2 billion customer records.

Cassie's new senior hires in the product, marketing, finance and service delivery departments will play an integral role in transforming the overall mission and vision of the business. With their individual experiences, these leaders bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the table at an important time in Cassie's journey to support its global expansion.

Cassie's new hires include:

Kate Price, head of marketing: In her new role, Price will leverage her wealth of experience with successful brand campaigns to raise awareness and drive adoption for Cassie in the marketplace.

Matthew Dorey, head of service delivery: Dorey brings nearly two decades of experience in data science and business intelligence to Cassie, which he will call upon to support product teams to evolve Cassie's offerings as its technology solution grows.

Daniel Tomlinson, product manager: Tomlinson will leverage his deep understanding of the market and customer needs to drive forward Cassie's new product roadmap and deliver value back to the user community.

James Crumpton, head of finance: Crumpton will provide the financial leadership and oversight to ensure the company operates with the highest standard financial controls during this new growth phase.

"I first created Cassie with the intention of improving transparency between brands and their customers," said Cassie founder Nicky Watson. "Since then, the data management landscape has evolved rapidly, with data capabilities becoming simultaneously more robust and more regulated. Through it all, the demand for Cassie's consent and preference management expertise has only increased. Partners look to Cassie to help them understand how to navigate today's complex privacy legislation while also building personalized, high value relationships with their customers. Trust and transparency are essential to building business, and they are also the values at the core of the Cassie identity."

About Cassie

Cassie is a consent and preference management platform that empowers complex, global businesses to deliver compliant, transparent customer marketing experiences. Created by consent and preference management pioneer Syrenis, Cassie specializes in working with companies in high-volume, high-transaction data scenarios to go beyond compliance allowing them to build long-lasting, trusting relationships with their customers. Endorsed by leading analyst Gartner for its exceptional configurability, security and scalability, Cassie foresees and delivers capabilities that enterprise companies need to stay compliant and meet the evolving demands of global data citizens. Cassie's parent company, Syrenis, was founded in 2000 and has been delivering data software solutions for more than two decades. For more information, visit trustcassie.com

