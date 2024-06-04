Cassie Kuwahara Joins ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales as a Sales Engineer

PORTLAND, Ore., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales welcomes Cassie Kuwahara to our Portland team, bringing applied commercial HVAC expertise as our newest Sales Engineer. She has 12 years of experience collaborating with consulting engineers and design-build contractors, mostly with Carrier Corporation products. Having a wealth of project management skills, Cassie's broad commercial HVAC experience will greatly contribute to ACI's success in the Pacific Northwest.

Cassie headshot

"Cassie brings experience and enthusiasm to our Portland team; she is a perfect fit. She knows the Portland engineering and contracting community, and will have an instant impact" said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI.

"I am excited to become part of the ACI family. I look forward to working with a dedicated and knowledgeable team to provide our customer with optimal solutions for their project needs," said Cassie.

Cassie mastered the intricacies of mechanical engineering with her previous employer, Ferguson/Airefco, after earning a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Portland in 2013. She has proven her capabilities in roles such as Inside Sales Engineer and Commercial Application Engineer before joining ACI. Her ability to align closely with our values and her personable approach have endeared her to many customers, fostering significant relationships in the industry. Her acute interest in the design and development of commercial applied applications makes her a perfect fit for our innovative team. As the Treasurer for the ASHRAE Oregon chapter, Cassie shows full dedication to the industry and, as we continue to grow, we are confident she will thrive at ACI.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. With a team of thirty-six degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

