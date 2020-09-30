Cassini Systems Named Post-Trade Solution of the Year in Global Investor Group's Investment Excellence Awards

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassini Systems, the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives markets, today won Global Investor Group's Investment Excellence Award for Post-Trade Solution of the Year. A panel of judges composed of senior market participants selected the winners from shortlists identified by the Global Investor editorial team.

The Investment Excellence Awards celebrate outperformance, innovation and achievement in asset management and fund services. This year's awards also recognise organisations continuing to put clients first and adapting best to uncertain times.

Luke Jeffs, managing editor of Global Investor Group, said: "Collateral efficiency and optimisation became crucial in the volatility that followed the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic as firms struggled to find the resources to meet their significantly increased margin calls. Cassini Systems helped clients weather this period of heightened activity and won many plaudits as firms look to reshape their businesses to insulate themselves against future market shocks."

Liam Huxley, CEO and founder of Cassini, said: "It's a great honour for us to earn this award among a field of strong competitors that provide a wide range of valued post-trade solutions. We have seen significant increased traction globally – particularly since we've expanded our presence in the Asia Pacific and North American regions – as asset management firms and hedge funds seek to achieve efficiencies and make trading decisions that factor in the entire lifecycle cost of each trade."

Cassini's platform provides the only full front-to-back solution covering margin, collateral and cost analytics for all classes of cleared and uncleared over-the-counter derivatives as well as futures and options. It integrates into post-trade collateral management, treasury and risk systems – enabling clients to bring post-trade cost analytics into the pre-trade process. Cassini is also integrated into key asset management platforms to facilitate leveraging analytics with little implementation overhead.

Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management. Global Investor has been publishing for 34 years.

About Cassini Systems

Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry's only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firm's industry leading, advanced algorithms. Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers and Tier 1 banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. For more information, visit www.cassinisystems.com.

Contact:

Ellen Resnick

Crystal Clear Communications

+1-773-929-9292; +1-312-399-9295 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Cassini Systems

Related Links

http://www.cassinisystems.com

