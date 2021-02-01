Cassius F. Butts Leverages Business, Sports & Entertainment for New "talk To Cassius" Podcast

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- He's worked with U.S. Presidents. He's counseled business and community leaders. He's an advocate for financial acumen, small businesses and entrepreneurialism. Those familiar with Cassius will recall his quote, "follow your passion" which serves as the inspiration for talk to Cassius.

Apart from his current duties as CEO of a financial institution, he spends his spare time preparing for a new challenge in 2021.

"My career has taken me to some interesting places and into the right rooms where I received some great advice," said Cassius F. Butts. "When I'm asked about what I do best and enjoy most, the answer is the same – I like to talk to people, interesting people. Talking to another person represents a mutual investment of time. The best conversations are those where we all learn from one another. That's what I plan to do with talk To Cassius."

On Monday, February 1st, the world is invited to tune in as talk to Cassius makes its debut. Leveraging a podcast format to showcase his easy conversation style, the show will focus on current topics for today's world. Creator and Host Cassius F. Butts will invite industry icons from business, sports and entertainment to a great place for great conversations. He will be joined by Co-Host Brandon "Hometeam" Leak, an award-winning sports analyst.

The show will be available across media's most popular platforms -- Apple Podcasts, Spotify and online at www.talktocassius.com.

"These will be spontaneous, candid conversations. I am excited about the possibilities of having insightful discussions with interesting people and sharing it with a broader audience. To kick off talk to Cassius with lots of energy, my initial guests include FOX Sports analyst and former NFL great, Michael Vick, the City of Atlanta's 59th Mayor, Kasim Reed, CEO of Arden's Garden, Leslie Zinn and commercial real estate industry icon, T. Dallas Smith, CEO of T. Dallas Smith & Company.

Added Butts: "Each one has influenced our culture and world in their own way. By the way, they all have something to say and you'll hear it unscripted on talk to Cassius."

About Cassius F. Butts. Cassius is a trusted advisor and strategist to many c-suite executives, corporations and organizations. He has created a reputation of turning organizations in the right direction. Cassius has been appointed by two former Presidents of the United States, conducted business with Hall of Fame icons, and represented some of the world's most accomplished entertainers. Follow him on his social media: Instagram @cassiusfbutts, Twitter @cassiusbutts and Facebook at www.facebook.com/talktoCassius.

SOURCE talk to Cassius

