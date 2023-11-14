Cassyni seminars integrated into EndNote boosting research discoverability and integrity

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni, the leading platform of research seminars, is pleased to announce its latest strategic collaboration with EndNote, to boost research integrity by providing greater context around references in scholarly literature.

EndNote, developed by Clarivate, is renowned for its robust features for managing and citing references, creating bibliographies, and organizing research materials. Cassyni, known for its AI enhanced tools which help researchers organise and publish high quality research seminars, is working to connect this untapped and valuable research output to the wider scholarly literature.

With this integration, Cassyni's AI powered technology makes EndNote references smarter, alerting researchers to the exact point at which references are mentioned in seminars. Researchers will also be able to find out about upcoming seminars that discuss references contained in their EndNote libraries, including live seminars given by the authors of recently published articles. Researchers can then seamlessly RSVP to upcoming seminars directly from within EndNote.

This unlocks the knowledge stored in seminars, and research video more generally, making it available to the millions of researchers who use EndNote.

Dr. Ben Kaube, Co-founder of Cassyni said, "Seminars are a key component of research communication that contain context and nuance often omitted from published articles. By connecting references to seminars given by the authors behind the works this integration gives researchers a powerful new lens through which to discover and evaluate the latest research."

In addition to the EndNote integration, Cassyni has a number of other integrations soon to be announced which will allow partners to offer AI powered research video experiences to their users.

The find out more visit Cassyni.com or get in touch at [email protected] 

