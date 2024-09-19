Cast & Crew Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires to Drive Strategic Multi-Segment Business Growth

"I couldn't be more excited by the caliber of talent that Ani, Alan, and Brian bring to our leadership team at Cast & Crew," said John Berkley, CEO at Cast & Crew. Post this

Ani Abrahamian has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer with extensive experience in software development and an impressive roster of leadership. Most recently, she served as Chief Technology and Product Officer at Infogrid, where she led the development and delivery of smart solutions for buildings and facilities. Previously, she was head of engineering at Procore Technologies, where she helped guide the company through its IPO, and held increasingly senior leadership roles across multiple key engineering teams at Salesforce.

Ani now leads all software development at Cast & Crew, placing the company at the forefront of technological innovation and establishing us as a world-class engineering organization that provides best-in-class solutions to our many stakeholders.

Alan Ostfield has joined Cast & Crew as President, Live Entertainment. A leader with a results-driven approach, Alan brings 30 years of experience in sports and entertainment to the Cast & Crew team. His career includes serving as President of Live Nation's North Atlantic Region, CEO of Palace Sports & Entertainment, CEO of the Detroit Pistons, and CEO of the United States Sailing Association.

Alan leads Cast & Crew's Live Entertainment division, focusing on executing strategies to drive growth, expand market presence, and enhance our client relationships in the live entertainment sector.

Brian Wolf has joined Cast & Crew as President, Talent and Creative Solutions. Brian has more than 20 years of experience in technology, media, and entertainment, with a proven track record of leadership in scaling businesses, driving innovation, and building high-performance teams. Prior to joining Cast & Crew, Brian held various senior leadership roles at Boats Group, Ford Motor Company, and Expedia Group, in which he oversaw strategy and operations during periods of significant growth.

In his new role, Brian will drive growth for Cast & Crew's portfolio of products and marketplaces serving the industry's talent and creative professionals, leveraging the established brands of Backstage, Final Draft, Mandy, StarNow, Film Freeway, ShareGrid, Industry Arts, and Voice 123.

"I couldn't be more excited by the caliber of talent that Ani, Alan, and Brian bring to our leadership team at Cast & Crew," said John Berkley, CEO at Cast & Crew. "They each have a very impressive track record of success in their respective domains, and I've asked them to lead some of our highest potential initiatives that we know will drive significant impact for our clients and partners. Our industry is going through unprecedented change and Cast & Crew is laser-focused on delivering modernized products and services that meet the needs of our many stakeholders amidst this evolving landscape. Ani has an ambitious vision to advance our technological solutions. Alan's and Brian's leadership will accelerate exciting growth opportunities in our Live Entertainment and Talent and Creative Solutions divisions, respectively."

