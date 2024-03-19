CAST AND EVA MENDES CELEBRATE ART AND BOLD COLOR WITH THE LIMITED EDITION HAVANA FLIP RING

A portion of net proceeds from this limited edition Cast Flip Ring will benefit The Art of Elysium, an arts-focused cause selected by Ms. Mendes.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast, the San Francisco-headquartered fine jewelry brand known for bringing artful pieces and a joyful experience to fine jewelry shopping, is thrilled to announce its first-ever Flip for Good partnership with Actor and Entrepreneur Eva Mendes. Ms. Mendes personally customized the iconic Cast Flip Ring. Inspired by her love of the arts as well as bold colors, she selected rich green emeralds as well as crisp white agate that pay homage to her Cuban heritage and pair perfectly with spring hues. The limited edition Havana Flip Ring drops this month. To Flip for Good, a portion of net sales proceeds from this limited edition Cast Flip Ring benefit an arts-focused cause. Ms. Mendes has selected The Art of Elysium for the very first collaboration.

A long-time jewelry lover, Mendes partnered with Cast after seeing their innovative Flip Ring and learning about Cast's welcoming mission that seeks to open up an often intimidating experience and invite everyone to feel the joy of fine jewelry. Mendes was further inspired by the chance to collaborate with Cast's co-founder Rachel Skelly - a fellow female entrepreneur. A graphic designer by training, Skelly like Mendes, shares a love of midcentury design, bold color and of course, fine jewelry.

Mendes explains "Cast makes fine jewelry that is easy to style and fun to wear. Their pieces can be enjoyed today and handed down to those you love. The chance to play and pick my favorite combination of colors for the amazing Flip Ring was a delight and to be able to partner to support The Art for Elysium, an organization I've supported over the years, was the icing on the cake."

Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer Rachel Skelly adds; "We were ecstatic to work with Eva. We are big fans of her work as an actor and entrepreneur. Across her endeavors, she embraces boldness and creativity. And her personal style is both colorful and chic. All of this translated seamlessly to the Flip Ring. The selection of emeralds marks the first time we've used them in a Flip Ring. Those gems plus white agate, and gold is a combination that's fresh, bold, stylish and also completely classic. Just like Eva Mendes. The Havana design is the perfect edition to our Flip Ring family."

The Havana Ring comes in two styles within the iconic Cast Flip Ring collection. The Flip Ring is an innovative blend of art and a bit of science as the centerpiece of the ring rotates and flips, thereby creating multiple looks with one ring. The classic Havana Flip Ring is set in 18k reclaimed gold with emerald pave, white agate, diamond accents and retails for $9750. The smaller scale Signet Havana Flip Ring is set in sterling silver with emerald pave, matte gold and diamonds and retails for $2200. Launching this month, both rings are available for purchase at castjewelry.com, at any of the three Cast Bay Area boutiques and exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com.

Throughout 2024, 10% of net proceeds from the limited edition Havana Flip Rings will benefit The Art of Elysium. The LA-based organization is dedicated to supporting the local community through art-focused projects. A cause and focus shared by Ms. Mendes and Cast as well.

ABOUT CAST

Cast is a place to discover unexpected wonder-filled fine jewelry. Founded in San Francisco and launched in 2021, Cast was created by two friends who wanted to make the experience of shopping for fine jewelry as joyful as wearing it. With Co-Founder Rachel Skelly at the design helm as Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder and CEO Eric Ryan guiding the path forward, Cast brings to life a new vision for fine jewelry with exclusive pieces designed in partnership with artists from around the world... Together, Skelly and Ryan are on a mission to cast wonder and invite everyone to experience the joy of fine jewelry. Welcome to Cast. Let your treasure hunt begin.

ABOUT EVA MENDES

Beauty and style icon Eva Mendes has acted in an impressive array of films over the last 25 years, from critically-acclaimed arthouse indies like "Holy Motors" and "A Place Beyond the Pines" to pop culture phenomena like the "Fast & Furious" franchise and the classic romantic comedy "Hitch". She has been the face of legendary brands like Calvin Klein and Revlon and, more recently, Estee Lauder and Avon, to name a few. Also an entrepreneur, Mendes recently became co-owner of Skura Style, a brand that brings glamour into the kitchen. Committing more time to her philanthropic work and her family, she has taken these last few years off from acting to raise her children that she shares with partner Ryan Gosling.

ABOUT THE ART OF ELYSIUM

The Art of Elysium is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, founded in 1997 by Jennifer Howell, which encourages actors, artists and musicians to voluntarily dedicate their time and talent to programs dedicated to hospitalized children & youth, special needs education centers, homeless shelters, elder care homes and hospice care facilities. The programs include Visual Arts, Fashion & Design, Music & Movement as well as Theatre & Film. Each program is designed to support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis by providing a variety of creative tools to help them realize relief, happiness, liberation and self-empowerment through exploration and expression. The Art of Elysium incorporates a full circle approach by engaging emerging artists in inspiring acts of service helping them to forge opportunities for them to share their creativity in diverse and meaningful ways. They support and acknowledge their volunteer artists by providing platforms to showcase their art within the community. For more information, please visit: www.theartofelysium.org .

