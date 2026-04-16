Cast Aside the Clouds Premieres in New York May 18

A Love Story Set in Present-Day Iran Asks Us to Think for Ourselves

Key Highlights:

U.S. premiere on May 18 in New York City , followed by theatrical runs in New York and Los Angeles

, followed by theatrical runs in New York and Los Angeles A powerful love story set in present-day Tehran , offering a rare, intimate portrayal of everyday life in Iran

, offering a rare, intimate portrayal of everyday life in Iran Centers on a young Baháʼí woman navigating faith, identity, and systemic persecution

navigating faith, identity, and systemic persecution Inspired by real experiences and grounded in the current human rights reality facing the Baháʼí community in Iran

and grounded in the current human rights reality facing the Baháʼí community in Iran Female-led creative team bringing authenticity and nuance to a deeply human story.

bringing authenticity and nuance to a deeply human story. Features an international cast of acclaimed Iranian actors, including Anthony Azizi, Parmiss Sehat, and Behtash Fazlali

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast Aside the Clouds, directed by Mary Darling with co-directors Bre Vader and Felicia Sobhani, will have its U.S. premiere on May 18 in New York City. Set in present-day Tehran, the film offers a rare and intimate window into everyday life in Iran-something largely unseen in Western media. This is a love story rooted in the life of Layla, a young Baháʼí woman, who summons the courage it takes to navigate love, identity, and belief in a society shaped by deep-rooted religious discrimination.

VIEW THE TRAILER HERE

Cast Aside the Clouds - poster

Layla Khosravi has spent her life living under surveillance and systemic persecution. As a member of Iran's largest non-Muslim religious minority, her Baháʼí Faith is not officially recognized, leaving her vulnerable to limitations in education, employment, and personal freedoms. Her faith, though forbidden, is the source of her strength. When she meets Dr. Sasan Naderi—a secular neurologist shaped by the state's dominant narratives—what begins as curiosity evolves into a relationship that challenges him to question what he has been taught to accept.

Their love unfolds in secrecy, shaped by external pressure and internal conflict. But when Layla is wrongfully imprisoned for her beliefs, Sasan is forced to confront a reality he had never fully seen.

Her quiet resilience becomes a catalyst, awakening him to the broader injustices surrounding them.

As pressure mounts from family, society, and state institutions, Layla and Sasan make a deliberate choice—to remain. Their relationship evolves beyond romance into something deeper: a shared commitment to truth, visibility, and moral courage.

"We set out to tell a story that feels deeply human and universally relevant," said director Mary Darling. "So often, the images we see of Iran are limited to conflict and devastation. We wanted to offer something different-a window into real lives, real love, and the quiet resilience that exists alongside hardship. At its core, this is about the courage to think independently, to question inherited beliefs, and to choose love in the face of fear." Inspired by real lives, Layla and Sasan's story highlights how young people can challenge inherited assumptions, seek truth independently, and overcome entrenched prejudices.

In recent months, human rights organizations and the United Nations have reported a clear escalation in the persecution of the Baháʼí community in Iran, the country's largest non-Muslim religious minority. Long denied legal recognition, Baháʼís face systemic discrimination, including arbitrary arrests, imprisonment, property confiscation, and exclusion from education and employment. This repression has intensified amid broader national unrest, with a sharp rise in executions across Iran and increasing reports of detainees subjected to coercion, abuse, and threats of execution. Women in Iran, like Layla, are often disproportionately impacted.

"In a time like this, we need more films that reflect resilience, love, and the courage to seek truth. Cast Aside the Clouds does just that," said co-producer Shahin Sobhani.

Cast Aside the Clouds offers a rare, intimate portrayal of contemporary life in Iran—moving beyond headlines to reveal the emotional and cultural complexity of everyday existence. Through a female-led creative team, the film brings authenticity and nuance to a story inspired by real experiences.

Cast Aside The Clouds has emerged as a success on the international festival circuit, earning official selections at over 19 festivals across the USA, Canada, the UK, Turkey, Greece, India, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Australia, and taking home major awards including Best Director, Best International Feature, Best Drama, and Best Actress. The film has resonated with both audiences and critics for its compelling storytelling, strong directorial vision, and powerful lead performances.

The premiere in NYC will be on Monday, May 18, at SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street (New York, NY). Tickets are available HERE.

The film will run May 29 through June 4, 2026, at Cinema Village (22 East 12th Street, New York, NY). Tickets are available HERE.

The Los Angeles premiere will take place June 4 through June 11 at Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills.

Written by Mary Darling and Clark Donnelly, with contributions from Bre Vader, Tal Bolen, and Noam Jenkins, the film is produced by WestWind Pictures (Canada) and GravityBreath Pictures (Greece).

The film features a cast of acclaimed Iranian actors from across the globe, including Parmiss Sehat, Shirin Youssefian, Behtash Fazlali, and Anthony Azizi. Produced by Clark Donnelly, Steve Solomos, and Mary Darling, with Producers Payam Zamani, Shahin Sobhani, Panos Kouanis, and Angelos Kotaridis.

For more information, visit:

Official Site: https://www.castasidetheclouds.com/

Instagram / Facebook: @CastAsidetheClouds

Directed by: Mary Darling. Co-directors: Bre Vader, Felicia Sobhani

For interviews, contact: Monique Sondag 214-536-4319 [email protected]

About WestWind Pictures

Westwind Pictures is an independent production company dedicated to creating captivating and thought-provoking content for a global audience. From award-winning films and scripted series to powerful documentaries, engaging lifestyle shows, and children's media, our diverse range of productions has earned international acclaim.

About GravityBreath Pictures

GravityBreath Pictures is a film and television production company based in Athens, Greece. Focused on bold storytelling with international appeal, GBP develops and produces feature films, TV series, and documentaries for global audiences.

SOURCE WestWind Pictures