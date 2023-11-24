Cast Elastomer Global Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players BASF, Dow, Huntsman, Covestro, Chemline and More

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Nov, 2023, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cast Elastomer Market by Type (Hot Cast Elastomer, Cold Cast elastomer), End-use industry (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Mining), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cast elastomer market is USD 1.4 billion for the year 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Cast elastomers offer durability, excellent performance in harsh conditions, and resistance to chemicals and abrasion. They contribute to cost savings through extended equipment lifespan and reduced maintenance and replacement costs. Their customization capabilities and engineering properties make them suitable for diverse industrial requirements. Cast elastomers provide equipment protection, improve safety, and offer vibration dampening properties

Cast elastomers find various applications in the automotive and transportation industry due to their unique properties and performance characteristics.

Cast elastomers are used in the manufacturing of suspension components such as bushings, mounts, and shock absorber seals. They provide excellent vibration dampening, impact resistance, and durability, contributing to improved ride comfort and vehicle handling. Cast elastomers are utilized for sealing applications in the automotive industry. They provide effective sealing solutions for engine components, including valve covers, oil pans, and timing covers. Cast elastomer gaskets offer superior resistance to oils, fuels, and other fluids, ensuring reliable and leak-free performance. Cast elastomers are employed in body seals and weather strips to ensure proper sealing between vehicle body panels, doors, windows, and other openings. They offer flexibility, weather resistance, and sealing properties, preventing water, dust, and noise intrusion into the vehicle cabin. Cast elastomers are employed in automotive seating systems to enhance comfort and durability. They provide cushioning, impact resistance, and flexibility, ensuring comfortable seating for occupants.

Hot cast elastomer is expected to be the fastest growing type for cast elastomer in the market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Hot cast elastomers offer a high level of customization and versatility in terms of their properties, hardness, and performance characteristics. Manufacturers can tailor hot cast elastomers to meet specific application requirements, allowing for a wide range of potential uses in various industries. Hot cast elastomers often exhibit improved physical properties compared to other types of elastomers. They can have higher tear resistance, tensile strength, and elongation, making them suitable for demanding applications where durability and performance are crucial.. The hot casting process for elastomers allows for efficient and cost-effective production. It enables the molding of complex shapes and the creation of large parts, reducing the need for assembly or joining multiple pieces. This efficiency in processing can contribute to the growth and adoption of hot cast elastomers. Hot cast elastomers may have experienced growth due to increased demand in specific industries. For example, industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction often require elastomers that can withstand harsh environments and provide excellent abrasion resistance. Hot cast elastomers' properties make them suitable for these demanding applications, leading to increased usage and market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for High-Value End-Use Industries
  • Superior Advantage Over Conventional Material
  • Increasing Manufacturing Activities in Emerging Economies

Restraints

  • Hazardous Impact on Environment and Human Health

Opportunities

  • Continuous Technological Advancements

Challenges

  • Compliance with Stringent Regulations and Standards
  • Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Hot Cast Elastomers by Type to Dominate Cast Elastomer Market Throughout Forecast Period (USD Million)
  • Industrial Sector by End-Use Industry to Dominate Cast Elastomer Market Throughout Forecast Period (USD Million)
  • Asia-Pacific Dominated Cast Elastomer Market in 2023

Premium Insights

  • Significant Opportunities in Cast Elastomer Market - Increasing Demand from End-Use Industry Driving Demand for Cast Elastomer
  • Cast Elastomer Market, by Region - Asia-Pacific Accounted for Largest Share of Cast Elastomer Market in 2023
  • Cast Elastomer Market, by Type - Hot Cast Elastomer to Account for Fastest Growing Type Throughout Forecast Period
  • Cast Elastomer Market, by End-Use Industry -  Automotive & Transportation to Account for Fastest Growing End-Use Industry Throughout Forecast Period.

Company Profiles

  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Covestro AG
  • LANXESS
  • Era Polymers
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Notedome Ltd.
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
  • Alchimica S.A.
  • Carlisle Polyurethane Systems
  • Chemline, Inc.
  • COIM Group
  • Herikon B.V.
  • Jayantilal J. Gandhi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
  • LUC Group
  • Polycoat Products
  • RECKLI
  • Sapici S.P.A.
  • Sika Advanced Resins
  • Synthesia Technology Group
  • Taiwan PU Corporation
  • TSE Industries
  • VCM Polyurethanes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psffjd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Transdermal Patch Market Report 2023-2029: Multi-Billion Opportunities Bolstered by Patient Convenience, Therapeutic Versatility and Potential to Address Healthcare Challenges

United States Transdermal Patch Market Report 2023-2029: Multi-Billion Opportunities Bolstered by Patient Convenience, Therapeutic Versatility and Potential to Address Healthcare Challenges

The "US Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US...
United Kingdom Green Hydrogen Industry Report 2023: Europe's Commitment to Green Hydrogen Aligns with UK's Ambitions

United Kingdom Green Hydrogen Industry Report 2023: Europe's Commitment to Green Hydrogen Aligns with UK's Ambitions

The "United Kingdom Green Hydrogen Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.