Cast Iron Media Completes Acquisition Of Revvid Media

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast Iron Media, a premier sports and entertainment media solutions company, today announced the finalization of its acquisition of Revvid Media.

"The completion of this acquisition shows our confidence in the continued explosive growth of live sports viewership on Connected TV. Our SportStream Live™ media platform is now a must-have component of any modern media portfolio" explained Kent Heyman, CEO of Cast Iron.

Revvid Founder and CEO Brian Maddox said: "This new partnership is a major step toward the realization of my vision of expanding SportStream Live™ as a means for our brand partners to reach the enthusiastic local and regional audiences generated by live sports on Connected TV."

Maddox will remain on the company's board of directors, and serve as its Chief Revenue Officer.

About Cast Iron Media

Cast Iron Media, LLC is a premier sports and entertainment media solutions company, meeting the needs of its partners by connecting them with engaged fans watching live sports both at home and at the event. Cast Iron's Connected TV platform, SportStream Live™, offers a collection of live games running on popular on-demand services, and includes MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA games. CrowdConnect Live™ provides national branding and experiential marketing programs across all live sports and entertainment.

