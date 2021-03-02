Cast Iron Media Unveils New Sales Leadership Team

IRVINGTON, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast Iron Media, a solutions-based firm offering opportunities for advertisers in sports and entertainment, today announced the hiring of three new sales executives to join their existing team of industry veterans.

Alan Straub, formerly of FOX Television and Madison Square Garden, brings decades of experience driving solutions for local and regional clients around sports and entertainment.

"Live sports is the crown jewel of media, and moving from linear broadcast to the exploding market of streaming is an exciting, new opportunity to drive value for partners," explained Straub.

As Executive Vice President of Sales, Al will help develop strategy and lead all Cast Iron sales efforts.

Joining Al is Robert Bianchine as SVP, Local Broadcast Sales and Paul South as VP, Media Sales. Rob previously spent 14+ years at NBC, with experience across Business Development, Strategic Partnerships and National Sales, focused on Sports and Olympics. Prior to joining Cast Iron, Paul was with WWE and Stadium, where he most recently served as Vice President, Revenue.

"Having the opportunity to collaborate with sales executives of this caliber helps each and every one of us get better every day," said Brian Maddox, Chief Revenue Officer of Cast Iron Media. "Bringing aboard quality people with this level of experience is a testament to what we are building. We are lucky to have them."

Al, Rob and Paul will focus on SportStream Live, offering live games to fans who watch MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA games on Connected TV, while also creating unique on-site and in-venue solutions for Cast Iron partners.

Cast Iron Media is a premier sports and entertainment solutions company, tailoring custom programs to meet the needs of its partners by engaging fans around live sports, watching at home and at the event. SportStream Live, a collection of live games running on popular on-demand services, offers live inventory to fans who watch MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA games on Connected TV. CrowdConnect Live provides expertise activating experiential marketing programs and national branding campaigns across all of sports and entertainment, supplemented with an owned and operated DOOH network in MiLB and NASCAR.

