Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute issues statement in response to US CBP findings to antidumping and countervailing orders

U.S. CBP has found that two importers of cast iron soil pipe have been evading U.S. antidumping & countervailing orders.

Imports by Blue Star and Lino will be subject to the antidumping and anti-subsidy duties imposed on cast iron soil pipe and fittings from China, and there may be further penalties and charges according to CBP's rulings.

"We applaud U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their hard work and diligent efforts to stop cheating and evasion of U.S. antidumping and countervailing duties on cast iron soil pipe and fittings from China," stated David Parney, Executive Director of the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute ("CISPI"). "We brought these cases in order to protect the U.S. industry and its workers from unfairly traded imports, and it is critical to ensure that these orders are not evaded through false claims that Chinese pipe and fittings were made in Cambodia. CISPI supports strong actions against this evasion and will continue to work with Customs to take action against other evasion schemes."

These investigations into the transshipment of Chinese merchandise to avoid U.S. fair trade laws occurred under the Enforce and Protect Act, which provides enhanced tools to CBP to investigate evidence of evasion of U.S. duties. The investigations into Blue Star and Lino's actions were initiated from information submitted by CISPI that alerted CBP to the evasion earlier this year.

