CAST-USA 2021 Global Innovation Online Summit Successfully Held

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 22 to 23, 2021, the 2021 Global Innovation Online Summit, hosted by the CAST-USA, was held successfully, and became the focus of attention at home and abroad.

Gordon Gee, President of WVU Joseph Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Senator; Jim Justice, Governor of West Virginia and other guests sent messages to the summit.

CAST-USA 2021 Global Innovation Online Summit Prof. Hanting Zhang, Co-Chairs of the CAST Summit/Annual Meeting

Prof. Bingyun Li, Co-Chair of the Summit Organizing Committee, presided over the opening ceremony, and Prof. Hanting Zhang and Dr. Hong Liao, Co-Chairs of the CAST Summit/Annual Meeting, attended and delivered speeches on behalf of the CAST.

Science and Technology Innovation Award to obtain Prof.Shuguang Zhang and Technology Enterprise Leadership Award to obtain Dr.Haiming Zhang.

Many distinguished speakers were invited, including Academician Shuguang Zhang of MIT; Dr. Hongtao Jiang of Caltech; Dr. Gang Ren, Principal Investigator of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Dr. Haiming Zhang, Founder and CEO of AEM; Dr. Chuanhua Xing, Founder of Shihua Medical and XPecisiong; Lita Nelsen, former Director of MIT's Technology Licensing Office; Vice President of CAS USA, Dr. Michael W. Dennisba and Dr. Qiang Yuan; Vice President of CAS USA; Dr. Susan Chang, Founder of International Technology Analysis and Services, Inc. and Tong-Gao Tang, Founder of Software Engineering Technologies, Inc.

During the summit, CAST Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition moderator Prof. Jialing Wang announced the winning projects of CAST Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, in which Lei Xu won the first prize, Jingbo Louise Liu and Johnson (Wei-Li) Liu won the second prize, and Jingwen Xu won the third prize.

The Junior Elite organizer and former president of SD Chapter, Xiaoyan Huang, presented the Junior Elite Awards to Kenneth Wang, Sophia Chen, Katherine Ge, Benjamin Li, Susan Jiang, and Brina Wang.

Performances, including Li Zhang, Bao Ling, BerYi Fa, Yanlai, Wu, Changfen, Yang JingYue Jiang, Xuefeng Wang and Misty Fan.

In his closing speech, Prof. Jinrong Zhou, President Elect of the American Association for Science and Technology, said that the success of the summit would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and partners. Ltd., bronze sponsors China Telecom, Shanghai All Service Enterprise Management Service Co.

The conference was organized by CAST-USA and hosted by CAST West Virginia, with the participation of all chapters, especially CAST Boston, Washington DC, North Carolina, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Diego, Seattle, Silicon Valley, CAST Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Guangzhou, and Qingdao Liaison Offices.

