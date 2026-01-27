Cast Your Vote for Northern Tool + Equipment's Fourth-Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes

The King of Flames, Dave Perewitz, and his daughter, Jody Perewitz, face off in a father-daughter showdown of custom welding helmet designs

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting is now open for Northern Tool + Equipment's fourth annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes. This year, father-daughter duo Dave Perewitz, the legendary "King of Flames," and his daughter, Jody Perewitz, get a rematch as they create custom-painted Klutch welding helmets and give the public a chance to vote on their favorite creation. The design with the most votes will be rolled into production and available for sale as a limited-edition helmet.

You can cast your vote here for Dave's Gilded Crown: King of Beads, or Jody's Tropic Thrasher. Voting closes on February 5.

"Our partnership with Dave and Jody always brings out the best for our customers who are looking for that unique look," said Jeff Land, SVP of Merchandising at Northern Tool + Equipment. "It is amazing how they can take one of our best welding helmets and turn it into a piece of artwork that has the look our customers love. Picking just one of this year's designs is going to be tough for our customers."

After coming up just short last year, Jody is dead-set on flipping the script. "He's not winning again," said Jody Perewitz. "Not a chance."

Five lucky participants who vote will receive a free, limited-edition Klutch welding helmet. The winning design will be announced on February 9 and will be available for purchase at Northern Tool + Equipment in-store and online later this year.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

